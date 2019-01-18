Ben Somerford







New South Wales have done the men’s and women’s double at the Under-18’s Australian Indoor Hockey Festival which concluded at Goulburn’s Veolia Arena on Thursday.





NSW defeated Western Australia 7-2 in the women’s gold medal match on Thursday, with braces from Jade Callander and Eva Reith-Snare.



NSW raced to a 3-0 half-time lead and never looked back as they secured consecutive titles.



In the women’s bronze medal match, Queensland edged ACT 6-4 in a seesawing contest.



In the men’s, NSW knocked off Queensland 6-1 in the decider with six individual goal scorers in the victory.



Nathan Czinner and Samuel Bell both scored inside the opening 10 minutes as NSW wrapped up the title convincingly.



In the men’s bronze medal match, reigning champions Victoria defeated WA 3-2 in a shootout after a 2-2 draw.



Numerous Under-18’s awards were also handed out on Thursday following the finals, with the winners listed below.



Women’s

Play the Whistle: Tasmania & Victoria

Top goal scorer: Kaitlyn Lee (NSW) – 11 goals

Player of the Tournament: Talicia Canty (Queensland)



Men’s

Play the Whistle: ACT & Victoria

Top goal scorer: Justin Schonken (WA) – 11 goals

Player of the Tournament: Harry Pilbeam (Tasmania)



The Festival will run from Friday 4 January to Saturday 26 January 2019, across Under-13, Under-15, Under-18, Under-21 and Open divisions, with the Masters divisions having already competed in December.



The upcoming Under-21’s semi-finals and finals will be live streamed on Hockey Australia’s YouTube channel on Monday and Tuesday.



Hockey Australia have partnered with Destination NSW and the Goulburn Mulwaree Council to make the Festival possible and we thank them for their support.



Head to https://hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com/competitions/ for fixtures and match information. Follow @HockeyAustralia on Twitter for updates. Entry is free at Veolia Arena.



Hockey Australia media release