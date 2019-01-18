By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) coach Arul Selvaraj is in big trouble as he will now have to face the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) for his recent outburst.





Arul was summoned by the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) technical committee yesterday who then decided to refer him to MHC.



This could spell trouble for the coach, who criticised the quality of the league recently, as it could now be suspended for more than a year.



The committee will also summon NurInsafi player Jiwa Mohan to appear before them for a breach in the tournament’s code of conduct.



"After hearing the explanation from Arul, we have decided to refer him to MHC who in turn may refer and involve their disciplinary committee,” said MHL technical committee chairman Jusvir Singh.



Arul was given an opportunity to defend himself and justify his statement.



"If I have said something which was against the code of conduct, then I apologise.



"I only spoke about concerns in the MHL, which is shared by many, to make it better. But I may have used the wrong channel, and also the timing was not right because the tournament is running right now.



"Maybe next time, I will speak to the right people, or maybe make a statement after the league ends when the Code of Conduct does not come into play," said Arul.



Arul told NSTP Sport on Jan 13 that the MHL looks like it was going to close shop due to the lukewarm response this season.



In the article, Arul had suggested recommendations to revive the league and also touched on the relevance of the Razak Cup.



New Straits Times