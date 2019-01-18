By Aftar Singh





PKS Uniten’s Nor Izaidah Ibrahim dribbles past players from KL Wipers during the National Women’s Hockey League at the Bukit Jalil hockey stadium. M. Azhar Arif/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu came back from a goal down to edge defending overall champions Police Blue Warriors 3-2 for their third win in a row in the National Women’s Hockey League.





The East Coast team topped the seven-team standings with maximum points from three wins.



They outplayed Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) 5-0 before they thrashed Penang State Hockey Association (PSHA)-MSSPP 13-0.



Terengganu powered by five foreign players took the lead as early as the second minute through Domashneva Vera of Kazakhstan.



But Police fought back to score two goals in a space of five minutes.



Norazlin Sumantri scored off a penalty corner in the 36th minute before Norbaini Hashim sounded the board off a penalty corner five minutes later.



Terengganu were ruthless in the fourth quarter to score two quick goals.



Nur Syuhada levelled the score in the 50th minute and four minutes later Siti Rahmah Othman was the toast for scoring the winning goal.



Terengganu skipper Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani was all smiles after ending their losing streak against Police. They have lost twice to them last year.



“It was a hard fought win and we did well in the last quarter to score two goals. We conceded our first two goals in three matches but most important is that we topped the standings,” said Siti, who is also the national team captain.



NATIONAL WOMEN’S LEAGUE

RESULTS

TERENGGANU 3 POLICE BLUE WARRIORS 2

PKS-UNITEN 1 KL WIPERS 0

LIAONING CLUB 3 SSTMI 0.



The Star of Malaysia