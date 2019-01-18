By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Liaoning Hockey Club from China showed that they mean business in the Women's Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) when they beat SSTMI 3-0 yesterday.





And lady luck was on PKS-Uniten's side when they picked up three precious points after only playing for 30 minutes against KL Wipers.



PKS-Uniten were leading 1-0 courtesy of Hanis Nadiah Onn's 12th minute goal, and then it began to rain. The rainfall continued for more than 30 minutes and after half time, the match was abandoned with the score remaining.



"We were quite lucky to have scored before it rained so we were able to picked up three points by playing for only 30 minutes," said PKS-Uniten coach Lailin Abu Hassan.



PKS-Uniten now have one more tough match against the Terengganu Ladies Team.



"Yes we have two more matches, and I believe the toughest one will be against Terengganu Ladies Team who have shown great form so far," said Lailin.



Yesterday, Terengganu Ladies Team beat defending overall champions Blue Warriors 3-2.



RESULTS:



Women -- KL Wipers 0 PKS-Uniten 1, Terengganu Ladies Team 3 Blue Warriors 2, Liaoning HC 3 SSTMI 0.



FRIDAY:



Men -- TNB Thunderbolts v Maybank (National Stadium Pitch I, 6pm), UniKL v Tenaga Nasional (Tengku Abdullah Stadium, 5pm), Terengganu HT v NurInsafi (Batu Buruk, 5pm).



New Straits Times