



Two Canadian Men’s Masters Teams set to attend the Masters Indoor World Cup in Hong Kong.





Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to be sending two teams to the 2019 Masters Indoor World Cup. The competition is set for February 14-17 This is the first time the tournament will be held under the joint banner of the IMHA & WMH. The tournament will be held at the Hong Kong Football Club facilities and will feature teams from all over the world. According to national indoor program manager and coach, Louis Mendonca, said the teams have some incredible experienced athletes that area looking to stay active in the hockey community and keep competing. For Mendonca, the goal isn’t strictly winning.



“The goals for this tournament is to re-ignite the competitive nature of these athletes while facilitating an essential component of camaraderie,” he said. Mendonca, who was inducted into the Field Hockey Canada Hall of Fame in 2018 said that he hopes this experience ignites a push for growth in the Canadian hockey community. “I hope the momentum from this tournament is taken back to the home cities of all the athletes to re-invest in the grassroots of the sport.”



Field Hockey Canada is submitting a 45+ team (that will be playing in the 40+ division) and a 50+ team. Congrats to all athletes selected. Please stay tuned to the Field Hockey Canada website and social media next month for official schedule and results from Hong Kong!



Men’s Masters Indoor 45+



Cassius Mendonca

John DeSouza

Dave Cox

Ken Pereira

Dmitri Chipilo

Mahyar Ouladrabiei

Gary Singh

Reggie Pereira

Jag Mahal

Sandy Singh

Jagdish Singh

Tom Clarke



Coach: Louis Mendonca



Men’s Masters Indoor 50+



Asgar Kapasi

Parimal Mody

Baljinder Rakhra

Philip Loy

Dennis Pang

Robin Godin

Kempton Graham

Satpal Singh

Murali Rajaramam

Sean Godfrey

Ozias D'Souza

Vernon Grattan-King



Coach: Shankar Premakanthan



Field Hockey Canada media release