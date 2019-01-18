Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

National hockey trials for FIH Pro League begin today

Published on Friday, 18 January 2019
The two-day trials for selecting an 18-member Pakistan squad for the FIH Pro League will start at the National Hockey Stadium here from Friday (today).



The trials begin at 2:00pm on both the days.

Nine teams are competing in both men and women competitions at the FIH Pro League which is the new flagship event of the FIH. Pakistan’s first match at the league is against Argentina on Feb 2 in Cordoba, a city in the centre of Argentina.

Pakistan again face Argentina there for their home match on Feb 3 before the green-shirts reach Australia to play away home game on Feb 9.

From there Pakistan fly for New Zealand to face the hosts.

Pakistan’s home matches against Australia and New Zealand will be held in the month of June in London and Amsterdam, respectively.

At the moment, Pakistan’s participation in the Pro League is not confirmed as the PHF is facing a financial crisis while the government is reluctant to issue any grant to the national federation.

The Daily Times

