

Balbir Singh Senior , PTI



Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior was on Friday discharged from PGI after spending 108 days in the hospital, where he took treatment for Bronchial Pneumonia. A press release from PGI said it will take Singh four to six months to recover.





"It is an unparalleled achievement and credit to his grit that he could recover at the age of 95 from the scenario of Bronchial Pneumonia and near cardiac failure that he was initially admitted with," Prof. Jagat Ram, Director PGIMER said.



"We wish him a speedy recovery & good health in the future for a long time to come and look forward to inviting him as our guest in PGIMER in the not so distant future."



Singh, who won three Olympic gold medals with the Indian hockey team, was admitted to PGI on October 2 after he complained of breathing difficulty. Immediately after being admitted, the legendary centre-forward, was treated at the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) of the renowned hospital.



Kabir, the grandson of Singh, thanked the PGI team for their efforts.



"We are extremely grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff of PGIMER, especially to Respiratory Intensive Care Unit & the medical team of the Pulmonary Dept headed by Prof. D. Behera. for going above & beyond the call of duty in saving the life of an international icon."



