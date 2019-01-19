



The indoor National League 1 championships are moving inexorably towards the Gala Finals on 2 February; on Sunday the finalists in the women`s competition will emerge, while the men`s are a stage behind with the opening group stage matches.





On paper, Dundee Wanderers and Clydesdale Western are strong favourites to contest the ultimate stage in the women’s competition in two weeks’ time, but winner-take-all cup ties can sometimes surprise the pundits.



But current form would suggest that Wanderers will hope to overcome the challenge from their city neighbours Grove Menzieshill who have not quite made the same impact that they have in previous indoor seasons. Earlier in the competition it was Wanderers who emerged 9-3 winners. That day the goals flowed from the sticks of Vikki Bunce, Ruth Blaikie, Jess Ross, Millie Skidmore and Ellie Wilson – so what is to stop lightening striking again this Sunday?



Certainly Grove Menzieshill have the skill of Sam Sangster at penalty corners and the open play opportunism of Jaime Lyon, which they will hope will be enough firepower to upset the Wanderers` defence. It’s sure to be a fantastic contest with the Tayside indoor heavyweights going toe-to-toe.



The other semi-final brings together Western and Watsonians who have come to the fore in the indoor competition this season.



Youngster Georgia Jones has emerged as Watsonians leading striker while Emily Newlands, Heather Tait and Nikki Stobie have also made their contributions, as they plan to upset the champions’ drive to the final.



The league clash between the sides ended in a 4-1 win for Western, Heather Howie (2), Millie Steiger and Jen Eadie were on target that day.



At the other end of the competition Hillhead, who finished the league in fourth place, Edinburgh CALA, Grange and Edinburgh University will fight it out to avoid the dread of relegation.



Earlier in the day all the teams will compete the final group stage matches, but the top two teams in each pool are already determined.







In men`s National League 1 Grove Menzieshill are re-emerging as the dominant force in the land, and that after losing their opening game to Western Wildcats. The Taysiders have a perfect record in their subsequent six games, they finished the league in pole position and top their pool on the road for a semi-final spot.



The Dundonians entertain second-placed Grange in their opening game on Saturday, a repeat of their 10-2 victory in the league would undoubtedly suit coach Bruce Cuthill. That day the chief tormentors were Cameron Golden with four, Gavin Tomlinson, Paul Martin and Ross McPherson.



Grove Menzieshill have certainly picked up the goal scoring bug, 26 goals in last weekend`s final three league encounters is evidence of that.



Grange have done well to finish the league competition in fourth place and could still qualify for a semi-final spot if they can overcome Clydesdale in their second game of the day.



The other pool is a close affair – Western Wildcats and Inverleith share top spot with six points, the former slightly ahead on goal difference, while Dundee Wanderers and Dunfermline Carnegie are behind on three points – so it is all to play for in the group competition.



The opener is a cracker with Wildcats and Inverleith in a head-to-head – the winner is likely to confirm their semi-final status and perhaps also avoid an in-form Grove Menzieshill.



The Wildcats showed their teeth in the league encounter last weekend with a 6-3 victory, Andrew McConnell was the sharpest with a hat-trick while Fabien Goldie, Rob Harwood and Joe McConnell were also on target.



However, alarming for Inverleith coach Stuart Neave is the way his charges capitulated to both Wildcats and Menzieshill last weekend, losing 13 goals in the process.



Whatever the outcome of the first match, both Wildcats and Inverleith could subsequently pick up valuable points later in the day against Dunfermline and Dundee Wanderers respectively.



Wanderers in particular could be a banana skin encounter for the champions, although they have perhaps not lived up to their potential this indoor season, they only went down 5-4 to Inverleith in their earlier clash. So the champions’ road to a semi-final spot may still be a rocky one and will require discipline and focus if success is to be forthcoming.



Scottish Hockey Union media release