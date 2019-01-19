By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu face ultimate test against Liaoning Club of China to remain top in the standings of the National Women’s Hockey League.





It will a mouth-watering top of the table clash as both teams have maximum points from three wins. But the East Coast team powered by five foreign players have topped the standings with a better goal difference.



The Chinese Club have a solid defence as they have yet to concede a goal in three matches.



Terengganu forward Fatin Shafika Mohd Sukri said they were in high spirits after upsetting defending overall champions Police Blue Warriors 3-2 at home on Thursday.



“We are all fired up to get the better of the Chinese club. They are fast on counter attacks. We’ll be cautious,” said the national player.



“Our mission is to end their unbeaten run and also be the first team to score against them.



“I’m ready for the challenge as I’ve scored five goals in three matches and want to continue my scoring rate in the league.



“The five foreign players in our team have combined well and have helped the team get the desired results.



The Star of Malaysia