By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: South Korean forward Jang Man-jae scored a hattrick in Terengganu’s 6-1 win over Nur Insafi in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





He was on target in the 14th, 23rd and 31st minutes at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu yesterday.



Another South Korean Jang Jong-hyun (pic), who was the top scorer in the MHL in 2017, scored a brace in the seventh and 15th minute.



Faizal Saari completed the rout for the East Coast team by scoring in 48th minute.



Nur Insafi solitary goal was netted by Joel van Huizen in the ninth minute.



Terengganu and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) both are tied with seven points from two wins and a draw. But the East Coast team top the standings with a better goal difference.



Terengganu coach I. Vickneswaran said he was happy with the team’s progress in the MHL.



“Although Man-jae scored his first hattrick, it was a team effort,” said Vickneswaran.



“We had poor penalty corner conversion rate in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup but we’ve improved as we have been scoring in every match.



Defending overall champions UniKL came back from a goal down to beat Tan Sri P. Alagendra champions Tenaga Nasional 3-1 at the Tunku Abdullah Hockey Stadium in Bangi.



Syarman Mat Tee gave Tenaga Nasional the lead in the eight minute but UniKL fought back in the last two quarters to score.



Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim levelled the score in the 42nd minute before Holland’s Martijn Havenga made it 2-1 in the 53rd minute.



Four minutes later, Muhd Hafiz Zainol netted a goal to give UniKL the full points.



Said UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj: “It was a great comeback from my players who are very experienced in this kind of situation.



“For me it was a worthy win in our first match playing in our own stadium.”



The Star of Malaysia