By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) cracked the Tenaga Nasional vault in the last quarter to win 3-1 in their Premier Division match of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) earlier today (Friday).





Tenaga Nasional got an early lead and controlled the match after Syarman Mat Tee scored in the eighth minute.



But after the half-time break, UniKL came back strongly and scored off Razie Rahim (42nd), Martijn Peter Havenga (53rd) and Hafiz Zainol (57th).



In another match, Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) hammered NurInsafi 6-1 to go top of the table above UniKL on goal difference.



THT coach, I. Vikneswaran said that they are focused on their plans, and are not hoping for any of the other teams to make mistakes in other matches.



"UniKL as well as THT have dropped two points (the 2-2 draw in the Charity Shield), while Tenaga have dropped three points so far. So, I believe it's still a close race to the top, and we can't take things for granted, but to keep our momentum going for the remaining matches," said Vikneswaran.



UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj on the other hand was disappointed with their start, but nevertheless still proud of his players’ for their composure to finish their first home game at the Tengku Abdullah Stadium in Bangi.



"I am disappointed with how we started the game, but in the end, my players were intelligent enough to keep their cool and composed to make a spirited comeback and win the match.



"It is a really nice feeling to win our first match at our home stadium. I believe UniKL are the first club to have their own stadium and hence this win is dedicated to all those who worked hard to make it a reality," said Arul.



RESULTS: Men -- TNB Thunderbolts 1 Maybank 3, UniKL 3 Tenaga 1, Terengganu HT 6 NurInsafi 1.



SATURDAY: Women -- Blue Warriors v PSHA - MSSPP (Tun Razak, 5pm), Tengku Mahkota Ismail v KL Wipers (SSTMI, 5pm), Terengganu Ladies v Liaoning HC (Batu Buruk, 5pm).



