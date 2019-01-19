EuroHockey Indoor Junior Championship (W) 2019 - Day 1
Tarnowskie Gory, Poland
Results 18 January
UKR v AUT (Pool B) 4 - 8 (1 - 5)
CZE v RUS (Pool B) 4 - 6 (2 - 2)
BLR v SUI (Pool A) 1 - 1 (0 - 0)
POL v TUR (Pool A) 3 - 4 (1 - 2)
AUT v RUS (Pool B) 4 - 0 (1 - 0)
CZE v UKR (Pool B) 6 - 4 (2 - 2)
SUI v TUR (Pool A) 4 - 2 (1 - 1)
POL v BLR (Pool A) 2 - 6 (0 - 3)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belarus
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|4
|2
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|4
|3
|Turkey
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|3
|4
|Poland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|10
|-5
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Austria
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|4
|8
|6
|2
|Czech Republic
|2
|1
|0
|1
|10
|10
|0
|3
|3
|Russia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|8
|-2
|3
|4
|Ukraine
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|14
|-6
|0