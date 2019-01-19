The full Scotland women’s squad for 2019 has been announced by new Head Coach Jen Wilson, and includes three new players being introduced into the senior women’s programme following the recent Beatson Cancer Charity Super Series.





Scotland U16 Girls’ Player of the Year Jess Buchanan has been added to the programme along with Louise Campbell of Edinburgh University, and McKenzie Bell of Western Wildcats.



All three of the new players caught the eye of the Scotland senior women coaching staff throughout the recent Beatson Cancer Charity Super Series event at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.



The inaugural best-v-best tournament was designed to offer a platform for the Scotland coaching staff to see the best 54 players in the country compete against each other, and an opportunity for new players to stake a claim for international recognition.



Jen Wilson said, “We announced the new squad at the start of the year and now have an upcoming training camp that will be the platform we create to springboard into competitions this year. We have the Hockey Series Finals to look forward to in June and then the very exciting prospect of EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow in August.



“I’m delighted to welcome the three new players to the programme. All of the coaches fed back after Super Series and these players stood out. It’s great that Super Series delivered the opportunity for players who may not have been seen previously. Each of the new players demonstrated the attributes needed to play at the top level of hockey and will be good additions to the Scotland squad.”



It’s a huge year ahead for the Scotland women’s national team with two major international tournaments on the horizon.



On 8-16 June Scotland women will compete at the Hockey Series Finals in Dublin alongside Ireland; South Korea; Czech Republic; France; Malaysia; and Ukraine.



Then there’s a huge home games when Scottish Hockey hosts Women’s EuroHockey Championship II at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on 4-10 August.



Here Scotland will play on home turf in the tournament featuring Wales; Czech Republic; Ukraine; Austria; Italy; Poland and Turkey.



Full Scotland Women’s squad (January 2019)



Amy Costello (Birmingham University)

Amy Gibson (GK) (Der Club an Der Alster)

Ali Howie (Clydesdale Western)

Becky Mill (University of Edinburgh)

Becky Ward (Western Wildcats)

Bex Condie (Gloucester City)

Charlotte Watson (Dundee Wanderers)

Claire Wallace (Sevenoaks)

Danie McMurray (GK) (Western Wildcats)

Emily Dark (Dundee Wanderers)

Fiona Burnet (Wimbledon)

Fiona Semple (Wimbledon)

Fran Lonergan (Clydesdale Western)

Heather Howie (Clydesdale Western)

Jen Eadie (Clydesdale Western)

Jess Buchanan (GK) (Clydesdale Western) *

Karin Belch (Clydesdale Western)

Kate Holmes (Western Wildcats)

Kaz Cuthbert (Western Wildcats)

Kerry Anne Hastings (Durham University)

Laura Swanson (University of Edinburgh)

Lexi Sabatelli (Clydesdale Western)

Lorna Cruickshank (Durham University)

Louise Campbell (University of Edinburgh) *

Lucy Camlin (GK) (Watsonians)

Lucy Lanigan (Watsonians)

Mairi Drummond (Wimbledon)

McKenzie Bell (Western Wildcats) *

Millie Brown (Clydesdale Western)

Millie Steiger (Clydesdale Western)

Nicky Cochrane (Beeston)

Nikki Alexander-Lloyd (Wimbledon)

Rachael Mack (Leicester)

Robyn Collins (Surbiton)

Sarah Jamieson (Muncher Sports Club)

Sarah Robertson (Hampstead and Westminster)

Zoe Gittens (Trojans)



* denotes new into squad



Scottish Hockey Union media release