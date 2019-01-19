



Head Coach Danny Kerry has named his Great Britain's men's squads for their first FIH Pro League fixtures, starting with an away trip to Spain on Friday 25 January before travelling to face New Zealand and Australia in February.





A total of 23 athletes have been selected across two separate squads, the first of which will head to Valencia next week. The second then travel to Oceania, alongside the women’s team, for two double headers.



Nottingham University’s Josh Pavis is in line to win his first senior international cap against either Australia or New Zealand, while Scotland's Lee Morton has also been included for those games after making his GB debut in June.



Will Calnan, Rhys Smith, Zach Wallace and Jack Waller are also set to feature as Kerry once again looks to blood these exciting young talents on the international stage.



They will be joined by plenty of experienced hands too. Sam Ward has recovered from the concussion that stopped him featuring for England at the World Cup and is named alongside Adam Dixon, the squad's most capped player with 239 international appearances to date.



Liam Ansell and Harry Martin will miss the three initial FIH Pro League matches due to injury.



Speaking ahead of their opening game, Kerry said: “I'm really excited to get our FIH Pro League campaign underway and we will definitely be looking to make the most of this opportunity.



“I’m excited by the inclusion of Josh Pavis from the GB Elite Development Programme squad. He’s by no means made it but is someone that will keep the rest of the squad on their toes.



“Lee Morton has very fast hands, he’s very direct and has a competitive instinct. I’m excited to include him as well.



“Depth doesn’t happen magically, you have to take calculated decisions about whether to include people or not, that was very much in our minds from the World Cup with the inclusion of Zach Wallace, Rhys Smith and others. Now we have Lee and Josh who are part of growing that depth.



“You have to give young players opportunities to develop. You have to push established players and make them feel the competition.”



The FIH Pro League is a brand new competition designed to transform the international hockey scene, with the world's best nations facing each other home and away. It will also serve as a crucial element in the bid to qualify for Tokyo 2020.



Each nation will play a total of 16 matches, while the sides that finish in the top four will subsequently contest a 'Grand Final' in late June.



GB men’s squad to face Spain

Ames, David - Holcombe

Condon, David – East Grinstead

Creed, Brendan – Surbiton

Dixon, Adam – Beeston

Forsyth, Alan - Surbiton

Gall, James - Surbiton

Gibson, Harry - Surbiton

Gleghorne, Mark - Beeston

Griffiths, Chris – East Grinstead

Pinner, George - Holcombe

Roper, Phil - Wimbledon

Sanford, Liam - Reading

Smith, Rhys – East Grinstead

Taylor, Luke - Surbiton

Wallace, Zach – Surbiton

Waller, Jack - Wimbledon

Ward, Sam – Old Georgians

Weir, Henry - Wimbledon



GB men’s squad to face New Zealand & Australia

Ames, David - Holcombe

Calnan, Will – Hampstead & Westminster

Creed, Brendan - Surbiton

Dixon, Adam - Beeston

Forsyth, Alan – Surbiton

Gall, James - Surbiton

Gibson, Harry - Surbiton

Griffiths, Chris – East Grinstead

Morton, Lee - Reading

Pavis, Josh – Nottingham Unversity

Pinner, George - Holcombe

Roper, Phil - Wimbledon

Sanford, Liam - Reading

Sloan, Ian - Wimbledon

Taylor, Luke - Surbiton

Wallace, Zach – Surbiton

Waller, Jack - Wimbledon

Ward, Sam – Old Georgians

Weir, Henry - Wimbledon

Willars, Ollie - Beeston



Great Britain Hockey media release