Pierre, Olton emerge top hockey players
by WALTER ALIBEY
Defence Force’s Mickell Pierre, left, who was named the T&T Hockey Board (TTHB) "Sportsman of the Year" is with Kaitlyn Olton, who collected the women’s award for her sister Amy of Shandy Carib Magnolias and Douglas Comacho, president of the TTHB, at the board’s awards ceremony at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, yesterday.
Mickell Pierre of Defence Force and Amy Olton of Shandy Carib Magnolias were voted hockey's "Sportsman and woman of the Year" respectively at the T&T Hockey Board (TTHB) awards ceremony at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, on Saturday.
Both were chosen in the top five men and women players of the year after leading their teams to the titles in the Championship Division Outdoor League.
Apart from Pierre, the top five men players also included Jordan Viera, Shakeel Daniel, Michael O'Connor and Teague Marcano while among the women, Amanda George from Ventures, Dana-Lee Degannes, Samantha Olton and Terisa Lezama joined Amy as the top women's players for last season.
Team Paragon took home the National Indoor Knockout titles for men and women, as well as the Men's Open Division third place trophy. The Open Division men title was taken by Queen's Park Cricket Club while Ventures secured the women's equivalent.
Douglas Camacho, president of local hockey, had great news for the large gathering, sharing that hockey's wait for the resurfacing of the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua is coming to an end.
Camacho said, "The new turf could be laid down by April once there are no more hiccups."
The fraternity was made to wait for two years for the new turf to be purchased from German supplier Polytan, although monies had been set aside to buy it.
"The Sports Company of T&T finally transferred the amount of money needed to start the project of shipping the astroturf, lifting up the existing mat and replacing it with the new one," he said.
It is understood the entire process is costing the government $1,356,000 and that the final payment is expected to be made when the turf has been put down.
Camacho in his speech to scores of awardees said he is predicting that as soon as the Carnival season ends, work on the surface will begin. However the completion of the project will depend on the weather conditions, Camacho said, noting that hot and dry conditions are needed for the mat to be taken up and put down.
Meanwhile, the old turf will not be disposed of, as the sport is set to benefit further from the formation of two astroturf pitches in Tobago and at the Police Barracks in St James. Camacho said his hockey board has already held talks with Jomo Pitt, Secretary of Sport and Youth Affairs at the Tobago House of Assembly and Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith for the old mat to be split into two and used to resurface a facility in the sister-isle, as well as the Police Barracks for development purposes.
With the theme of yesterday's function, "Reflections of the Goalline", Camacho attempted to give an account of hockey's history and the successes it has achieved to date.
He said, "The 1967 T&T team that won the Pan American Games silver medal in Canada still remains one of the country's greatest achievements."
The TTHB has already outlined its itinerary from now until 2022 and it includes a bid to host the Pan Am Cup in 2021. If they are successful, fans may see both the men and women hockey teams against the best in the Pan Am region.
HONOUR ROLL
Primary Schools (Girls): 1 Mucuraopo Girls RC 'A', , 2 St John's Girls RC/Diego Martin Girls RC, 3 Mucurapo Girls RC
Primary Schools (Boys): 1 Dunross Preparatory, 2 International School/Eshe's Learning Centre, 3 Diego Martin Boys RC
SECONDARY SCHOOLS
Girls: 1 Holy Name Convent, 2 St Francois Girls, 3 St Joseph Convent (POS)
Boys: 1 Fatima College, 2nd St Anthony's College, 3 St Mary's College
SCHOOLS U-20
Girls: 1 Holy Name Convent, 2 St Joseph's Convent (POS), 3 South East Port-of-Spain
Boys: 1 Fatima, 2 St Mary's, 3 St Anthony's College
TTHB LEAGUES
Opening Day winner Men Defence Force
Opening Day winner Women - SC Magnolias
OUTDOOR LEAGUE:
Mixed Vets: 1 Malvern, 2 QPCC, 3 Fatima
Most Goals- Raphael Govia (QPCC) 16 goals
Trinity Women: 1 Paragon, 2 Harvard Checkers, 3 Police
Most Goals- Shania Gajadhar (Paragon) 5 goals
Trinity Men: 1 Shape, 2 QPCC, 3 Malvern
Most Goals- Daniel Smith (Shape) 6 goals
National Outdoors: U-19 (Female): 1 SC Magnolia, 2 Paragon, 3 Raiders
Most Goals- Kaitlyn Olton (SC Magnolia) 11 goals
U-19 Men: 1 Paragon, 2 Shape, 3 Carib
Most Goals- Kelon Skeritt (Paragon) 16 goals
Mixed Vets: 1 Fatima, 2 QPCC, 3 Defence Force
Most Goals - Melissa Johnson (QPCC)- 11 goals
Trinity Division Women: 1 Notre Dame, 2 SC Magnolia, 3 Police
Most Goals- Racquel Dowden (SC Magnolia) - 3 goals
NATIONAL INDOORS:
Trinity Division (Men): 1 Shape, 2 Carib, 3 Notre Dame
Most Goals - Sheldon De Lise (Shape) 14 goals
Open Division (Women): 1 Ventures, 2 Paragon, 3 SC Magnolia
Most Goals - Arielle Williams, Brittaney Singh, Amanda George - 6 goals
Open Division (Men): 1 QPCC, 2 Defence Force, 3 Paragon
Most Goals - Akim Toussaint (Paragon) 13 goals
National Indoor KO Series (Men/Women): 1 Paragon
OUTDOOR LEAGUE:
Championship Div (Women): 1 SC Magnolia, 2 Malvern, 3 Harvard Checkers
Most Goals- Daniella Martin (Malvern) 9 goals
Championship Div (Men): 1 Defence Force, 2 Malvern, 3 Petrotrin,
Most Goals- Jerry Bell (QPCC) 10 goals
The Trinidad Guardian