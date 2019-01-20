By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank midfielder Muhd Haziq Samsul can’t help fearing he may aggravate his hamstring injury in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





The Trolak-born Haziq missed three major tournaments last year – the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in April, Asian Games in Jakarta in August and World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, due to the injury he suffered in 2017.



Haziq, who has been playing in the MHL since 2011, admits that he’s injury-prone.



“I’ve suffered enough agony for missing a number of major tournaments last year because of my right hamstring injury.



“I pray that 2019 will be an injury-free year for me. I want to continue playing for the national team and to do that, I need to play well in the MHL to impress the national selectors,” said Haziq, who joined the Tigers this season.



Haziq made his MHL debut in 2011 and played for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) for four seasons before joining KL Hockey Club (KLHC) in 2015.



KLHC, however, have decided not to feature in the MHL this season.



Haziq said that he started his career as a forward but he also can play in midfield.



“I play as a midfielder for Maybank and I’m quite satisfied to have scored two goals in the MHL.



“I want to help Maybank finish in the top four and qualify for the semi-finals of the overall cup,” said Haziq.



Maybank had a good start in the Premier Division by winning their first two matches by defeating Nur Insafi 5-1 and TNB-Thunderbolt 3-1.



But the Tigers face a stern test against Terengganu, powered by six foreign players.



Haziq said Maybank, comprising all local players, are relishing the challenge of trying to tame Terengganu.



“We have a young team and will be more than happy if we can snatch a point against them.



“We also have to watch out for their South Korean penalty corner specialist Jang Jong-hyun, who was the top scorer in the MHL in 2017,” said Haziq.



The Star of Malaysia