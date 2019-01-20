By Atar Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: Indian striker Jaswinder Kaur delivered when it mattered most in the National Women's Hockey League by scoring a hattrick in Terengganu’s 4-2 win over Liaoning Club of China at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.





The Saturday’s win ensured the East Coast team remained at the top of the seven-team standings.



Terengganu have scored a 25 goals and conceded four in four matches.



For the Chinese Club, it was the first defeat and the first time they have conceded goals in the league.



Liaoning Club started well by taking a lead in the fifth minute through Chen Yiming.



But Jaswinder levelled the score in 15th minute before she netted another goal in the 27th minute to give Terengganu the 2-1 lead.



Liaoning Club equalised in the 33rd minute through Liu Xinyu but Jaswinder responded again to score her third goal off a penalty corner in the 39th minute.



And finally national player Juliani Mohd Din completed the rout for Terengganu with another goal in the 48th minute.



Terengganu skipper Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani said the Chinese club gave them a run for their money.



“But we did exceptionally well to make good use of our chances to maintain our unbeaten run. Jaswinder played well,” said Siti.



“The victory has put us in good position to stay on track for the league title,” added the national skipper.



RESULTS

POLICE BLUE WARRIOR 6 PSHA-MSSPP 0

TERENGGANU 4 LIAONING CLUB 2

SSTMI 1 KL WIPERS 0



STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts

TERENGGANU 4 4 0 0 25 4 12

POLICE BLUE 5 3 0 2 19 4 9

LIAONING CLUB 4 3 0 1 11 4 9

PKS-UNITEN 4 3 0 1 10 2 9

SSTMI 5 2 0 3 5 15 6

KL WIPERS 4 0 0 4 0 10 0

PSHA-MSSPP 4 0 0 4 0 31 0



