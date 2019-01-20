By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: There will be no brotherly love when Tenaga Nasional take on TNB Thunderbolts in the Premier Division of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) on Sunday.





This was the warning issued by Tenaga coach Nor Saiful Zaini who is looking for consistency in the next three matches before they try to bounce back in the second round.



Tenaga are third in the league with six points from two wins after three matches, while Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) are ahead by a point.



"We made too many mistakes and missed too many shots at goal in second half against UniKL. We lost the lead, and lost 3-1 by letting in late goals.



"We can't afford this anymore as I am looking for wins starting with the match against Thunderbolts.



"Thunderbolts will have to prove themselves against us, as there will be no brotherly love in this match even though they are our juniors.



"We need to assert ourselves in this match, followed by Maybank and then THT to end our first round without dropping anymore points," said Nor Saiful Zaini.



In the Women's MHL, Terengganu Ladies finally stopped Liaoning HC's march with a 4-2 win at the Batu Buruk Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.



Liaoning are a club from China who have three national players.



India’s Jaswinder Kaur was the toast for Terengganu with goals in the 15th, 27th and 39th minutes while Juliani Din nailed the fourth in the 48th minute.



Liaoning got their goals off Chen Yiming (15th) and Liu Xinyu (33rd).



RESULTS



Women: Blue Warriors 6 PSHA-MSSP 0, Tengku Mahkota Ismail 1 KL Wipers 0, Terengganu Ladies 4 Liaoning HC 2.



TODAY



Men: UiTM v NurInsafi (UiTM Stadium, 5pm), TNB Thunderbolts v Tenaga Nasional (National Stadium Pitch I, 6pm), Maybank v Terengganu HT (National Stadium Pitch I, 8pm).



WOMEN'S STANDINGS



P W D L F A Pts



TERENGGANU 4 4 0 0 25 4 12

BLUE WARRIORS 5 3 0 2 19 4 9

PKS UNITEN 4 3 0 1 10 2 9

LIAONING HC 4 3 0 1 11 4 9

TG MAHKOTA ISMAIL 5 2 0 3 5 15 6

KL WIPERS 4 0 0 4 0 10 0

PSHA-MSSPP 4 0 0 4 0 31 0



New Straits Times