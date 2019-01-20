EuroHockey Indoor Junior Championship (W) 2019 - Day 2
Tarnowskie Gory, Poland
Results 19 January
UKR v RUS (Pool B) 0 - 7 (0 - 5)
AUT v CZE (Pool B) 3 - 3 (2 - 2)
BLR v TUR (Pool A) 2 - 3 (1 - 1)
SUI v POL (Pool A) 0 - 0
POL v UKR (Pool C) 4 - 2 (2 - 1)
BLR v CZE (Pool C) 8 - 0 (5 - 0)
TUR v RUS (Semi Final 1) 1 - 6 (0 - 4)
AUT v SUI (Semi Final 2) 6 - 1 (2 - 0)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Turkey
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|9
|0
|6
|2
|Switzerland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2
|5
|3
|Belarus
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|6
|3
|4
|4
|Poland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|10
|-5
|1
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Austria
|3
|2
|1
|0
|15
|7
|8
|7
|2
|Russia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|13
|8
|5
|6
|3
|Czech Republic
|3
|1
|1
|1
|13
|13
|0
|4
|4
|Ukraine
|3
|0
|0
|3
|8
|21
|-13
|0
Pool C
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belarus
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|2
|12
|6
|2
|Poland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|8
|-2
|3
|3
|Czech Republic
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|12
|-6
|3
|4
|Ukraine
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|10
|-4
|0