ANALYSIS: A version of the same question is being widely asked among hockey circles this week: How did it come to this?





The departure of long-serving women's Black Sticks coach Mark Hager, who is taking up a role with Great Britain as Hockey NZ continue to draw out the outcome of an independent review into the women's programme, is at once both inexplicable and inevitable.



Inexplicable because the incident that sparked a full-scale review into the Black Sticks environment was fairly innocuous, and inevitable because against the backdrop of high profile welfare scandals last year in the national track cycling and women's football programmes, opponents of Hager took advantage of the political climate in New Zealand sport to enforce a reckoning of their own.



The findings of that review were originally due to be released in November, but was pushed back until later this month.



In the face of delays and a lack of public support from the national body following media reports of his axing, Hager accepted a job offer from Great Britain early in the new year. One source close to Hager told Stuff the job offer had been on the table since November, and he had twice turned it down.



Observers are now questioning Hockey NZ's leadership in the saga, with many believing a wide-ranging review to be an ill-considered and disproportionate response to issues that could have been solved by promoting a more open dialogue between players and administrators.



When you unravel the mess that led to Hager walking away, it all began with an email whoopsie.



During last year's World Cup campaign Hager inadvertently sent an email, in which he singled out "struggling" players, meant for team management, to the entire team.



While it was a careless error and it wouldn't have been pleasant for those players singled out, particularly in the middle of a major tournament, the criticisms contained in the email were ordinary conversations you would expect in high performance environment.





Hager took over a team ranked well outside the top 10 in the world and led them to two Olympic fourths, two World League finals, a Champions Trophy bronze, and gold at last year's Commonwealth Games. ALISHA LOVRICH/PHOTOSPORT



When the email blunder came to light, Hockey NZ responded with a statement saying the matter had been "dealt with immediately by the senior player leadership team and [Hager], who took full responsibility for the incident".



But opponents of Hager seized on the headlines generated by the incident as an opportunity to air other grievances. Former Black Sticks goal-keeper Amelia Gibson, spoke out about a "negative culture" within the squad, which she said prompted her to retire. 1News reported comments from other "junior players" who claimed they were mistreated by Hager.



Based on this limited testimony, the Black Sticks were held up as another example of toxic culture festering in elite sport, with many conflating the player welfare scandals in cycling and women's football last year with what was going on in hockey.



Hager's inflexible approach also played a part in his downfall.



The 55-year-old Australian demanded total commitment from his players, expecting the athletes to train as fulltime professionals on barely a semi-professional wage. He was unsympathetic to players trying to juggle work and study commitments, which was particularly tough on athletes that were on the fringe of the national team, who did not know if they were going to be selected from one tour to the next.



Critics of Hager's argue he relied on the players' unwavering desire to represent New Zealand, at the expense of their career opportunities and holistic welfare.





Mark Hager demanded high standards of his players. GETTY IMAGES



This led to a combative relationship with the Players' Association, who have been accused of driving the campaign against Hager. One hockey insider told Stuff he believed Hockey NZ chief executive Ian Francis displayed inexperience and poor leadership in allowing the organisation to be boxed into a corner by the players' association. Another observer claims the national body "jumped at their own shadow" and hastily enacted a wide-ranging review when the complaints did not warrant it.



NZHPA executive manager Glen Sulzberger, denied his organisation had any agenda.



"It was because of feedback to us from players that I guess the review was instigated," he told Stuff.



"We've always been pretty up front that there are some players who support the environment, others who don't. We've never had a view, or tried to cast a view otherwise."



Asked if the Players' Association had a good working relationship with Hager, Sulzberger responded:



"I can't really comment about that at the moment while the review is still in place."



Hager's exit has been met with widespread disappointment among past and present players, with senior Black Sticks players Stacey Michelsen and Sam Charlton the public face of the that disappointment.



Fronting media following the announcement last weekend, both said they were "saddened" by the news and defended Hager's approach.





Several past and present Black Sticks players, including Sam Charlton, have defended Hager's demanding environment. Phil Walter



"He was a coach who really demanded high standards and that's something that I think is really important in high performance sport," Charlton said. "I don't think we would have got to where we were, had he not challenged and encouraged us the way he did."



There is frustration too among the players that the problems have been framed in some quarters as a gender issue. Senior players are said to be mortified to read some of the backlash against the team in social media and comments sections suggesting female athletes are too sensitive and can't handle harsh criticism.



This has created further division among the players, who continue to blame those who spoke out or "leaked information" to the media for saga.



The fall-out suggests the drawn out review has done further damage to the very environment it sought to remedy.



