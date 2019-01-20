

Photo: Tristan Urry



Panzhihua - Hongge Training Center, China - Canada celebrates two players’ milestones during their first match of a six game series in China and reflects on their historic 2018 milestones.





Canada started off their first match in 2019 by celebrating two players’ milestones. Amanda Woodcroft received her 100th Cap wearing red and white during a tough match against China, currently ranked 10th in the world.



“It has been such an honour to play 100 games for Canada. I started playing for Canada in 2013 and have learned so much from each and every teammate and coach I have had since then” exclaimed Woodcroft.



Canada was beaten 3 - 2 during their first match against China. Kate Wright and Stephanie Norlander scored the two goals for Canada, both in the third quarter.



“Though we did not get the result we were looking for in the first game, I am confident that we will bounce back stronger and keep pushing hard during the rest of this six game series. We will take key learnings from this first game and implement the necessary changes to get a result in game two” said Woodcroft.



Saturdays’ match was a very important milestone for one of the newest players on the senior team, Elise Wong, who has been working with the program since summer of 2018 and was very excited to wear the Canadian uniform internationally for the first time.



“This has been a dream of mine since I first watched my brothers playing hockey from the sidelines and picked up a stick for myself, and I’m very excited to continue my hockey career.



It was an incredible experience to put on the Red and White for the first time and play for Canada. I felt so grateful for every minute and for every opportunity to play with my teammates” said Wong.



Canada saw some impressive results in 2018 and looks to continue that trend in 2019. In 2018, 34 matches that were played with a total of 18 wins, 13 ties, 3 losses with an average score: 3.91 – 1.35 per game against some of the top teams in the world.



During their last tour of 2018 in Spain, team captain Kate Wright made history by being the first woman to play 200 matches for Canada. “Kate is an outstanding leader so it is fitting that she is the first recipient of this prestigious milestone.” said head coach Giles Bonnet.



“Kate is a role model for the team both on and off the field . She doesn’t ask anything that she is not prepared to do herself . She puts her body on the line every-time she is on the field” added Bonnet.



“I am honoured and humbled to be the first woman in Canadian hockey history to reach 200 caps. It has been quite the journey to get to this milestone. One filled with ups and downs, success and disappointment and everything in between. I am grateful to have such supportive parents (Mike and Diane Gillis), who have been following me around the globe to cheer me on since game number one. My teammates inspire me and push me every day to be the best player that I can be. It is an exciting time for the Women’s National Team as many players are reaching major milestones. It shows we are growing and gaining experience together.” said Wright.



2018 was a tremendous year for Canada with 14 other players receiving noteworthy caps. Dani Hennig, Hannah Haughn, Sara McManus, and Brie Stairs celebrated 150 caps. Natalie Sorisseau, Kaitlyn Williams, Karli Johansen, and Maddie Secco celebrated 100 caps. Holly Stewart, Rachel Donohoe, Alex Thicke, Kathleen Leahy, and Nikki Woodcroft achieved 50 caps in 2018.



Canada and China play again on Sunday at 4:20 pm local time for the second game of their six game series.



Field Hockey Canada Team media release