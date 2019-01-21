



Grove Menzieshill and Grange are in a strong position to make the men`s indoor National League 1 championships semi-finals from Pool A, but there is an incredible contest in the other group with champions Inverleith falling to third place and Western Wildcats along with Dundee Wanderers above them with one game remaining in the competition.





Grove Menzieshill made Pool A their own with a 4-2 win over nearest challengers Grange to open up a six point cushion.



But it was a penalty corner conversion by Dan Coultas that gave the Edinburgh side a lead in only four minutes. But within three minutes the Taysiders were level when Albert Rowling scored from the spot – and that was the score at the interval.



Another set piece strike by Coultas not long after the restart put Grange ahead for the second time in the match. But in the final quarter Grove Menzieshill asserted their authority, Gavin Tomlinson equalised, then Ross McPherson and Rowling again sealed the three points for the Dundonians.



Clydesdale moved up to the same points total to Grange with an 8-6 win over Kelburne. The Paisley side held the advantage by 3-2 at the interval, but Clydesdale piled in six goals in the second half, Struan Walker was top scorer with a hat-trick.



Grove Menzieshill then proceeded to confirm their final pole position in their pool with an 11-2 win over Kelburne in their second outing.



There was a whiff of an upset when Chris Caldwell and Jack McAllister gave the Paisley side a two goal lead in only three minutes. But the goal simply stirred the Taysiders into action and they proceeded to score 11 times during the course of the rest of the action. Albert Rowling was top scorer with a hat-trick and there were two goals each for Ben Cromar, Gavin Tomlinson and Jamie Golden.



With a 6-4 win over Clydesdale in their second match Grange have virtually secured second spot in the pool and a place in the semi-finals.



But it was Clydesdale who made the early running with goals from Struan Walker and Chris McFadden. However, it was the Edinburgh side that reached the interval 4-2 ahead through Dan Coultas, Hamish Imrie and a double by Callum Milne.



Grange confirmed their superiority with further second half strikes by Frank Ryan and Coultas again for a commanding 6-2 lead, Clydesdale doubled their tally through Dean Baber and Walker, but this proved little more than a consolation.







The Western v Inverleith tussle failed to resolve much at the top of Pool B, the sides finished 3-3 and share seven points with the former retaining a small goal difference advantage.



Inverleith held sway for most of the first half but succeeded in squandering two penalty corner opportunities to take the lead. All seemed well on the Edinburgh front when Aidan McCrossan and then Stephen Dick at a penalty corner put them two up in the closing minutes of the first half. But in the final minute the Western Wildcats clawed their way back into proceedings with a spot conversion by Adam McKenzie.



Seven minutes into the second half Rhury Smith levelled for the Western Wildcats. However, the points seemed to be heading Inverleith`s way when Dick put them 3-2 ahead from the spot with just over a minute remaining. Penalties seemed the order of the day, in the final minutes McKenzie again scored from the spot for 3-3. Yet Inverleith had a belated chance to steal the points at an overtime penalty corner, but the occasion was lost and a share of the points was the final outcome.



Dundee Wanderers took advantage of the draw to move within a point of both Western and Inverleith with a powerful 9-2 victory over Dunfermline Carnegie.



Wanderers moved into a four goal lead in the first half through Bobby Ralph, Sean Dowie, Callum Ross and Elliot Sandison, Steven Glass replied for the Fifers. The second half had a similar pattern, Wanderers` tally advanced to nine with Ralph completing his hat-trick, Dowie got his own second and there was a double from Cammie Bell.



However, the drama made its appearance in the second games of the day, it started with Inverleith`s 3-2 defeat by Dundee Wanderers. The result pushed the Taysiders into second spot, two points ahead over the champions and only a point adrift of the Western Wildcats.



Bobby Ralph opened for Wanderers in only six minutes and then proceeded to spend the next few minutes in the sin bin with a yellow card.



Kyle Taylor levelled for Inverleith in the second half, Elliot Sandison put Wanderers 2-1 up with a penalty corner conversion, only for Aidan McCrossan to bring back Inverleith to 2-2 with four mintues to go. The Dundonians` winner almost inevitably came from Ralph in the last two minutes when he slipped the ball under the Inverleith keeper for the three points.



Western Wildcats` tussle with Dunfermline also had its dramatic denouement, but in the end the Auchenhowie pack triumphed 4-3 in the end to top Pool B.



Western Wildcats charged into a 3-1 lead at the interval, Andrew Doyle opened for the Fifers, but Hamish Galt, Scott Menzies and Adam McKenzie were on target to give the West District side the advantage.



Doyle again and then Sam Goldie with 30 seconds remaining brought the contest back to a 3-3 draw and a share of the points looking inevitable. Undaunted, the Western Wildcats romped to the other end and Joe McConnell found the net with five seconds left for a dramatic 4-3 victory.



Scottish Hockey Union media release