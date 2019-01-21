By Aftar Singh





Going for it: Tenaga Nasional’s Syarman Mat Tee (left) vying for the ball with TNB-Thunderbolt’s Firhan Ashaari during the MHL match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday. — GLENN GUAN/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Youngster Muhd Noor Firdaus Rosdi has all the flair to become a national hockey player.





The 18-year-old forward made heads turn with his tenacity and skills en route to scoring two superb goals in Tenaga Nasional’s 7-1 win over TNB-Thunderbolt in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



With the big win, Tenaga have nine points from three wins and a draw.



Noor Firdaus got off to an explosive start when he gave Tenaga the lead in the eighth minute from close range and four minutes later, he fired home the second goal from the top semi-circle.



Boosted by the fantastic start, Tenaga kept piling on the pressure and continued the goal spree through Muhd Firhan Ashari (21st, 56th), Nik Muhd Aiman Nik Rozemi (32nd, 57th) and Amirul Hamizan (23rd).



Thunderbolt pulled one back through Muhd Syazwan Syafik Basir in the 38th minute.



Noor Firdaus was delighted that he played his cards right to score two goals.



“My dream to become a national player looks to be on the right track,” said Noor Firdaus, who was a member of the Malaysian team who won gold in the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last October.



“I just need to keep scoring in the MHL to help Tenaga win our second title,” added Noor Firdaus, who was in the team when Tenaga won the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup on Jan 6.



Nur Insafi finally won their first match by defeating Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) 2-0 at the UiTM pitch in Shah Alam yesterday.



Former international Ismail Abu gave UiTM lthe ead in the 26th minute and doubled the score through Nur Rahul Hrsikesa Thaitchana Muruthi in the 51st minute.



