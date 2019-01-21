By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional thrashed TNB Thunderbolts 7-1 in the Premier Division of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) on Sunday.





Noor Firdaus Rosdi opened the floodgates in the eighth and 12th minutes while Firhan Ashaari (21st, 56th), Amirul Hamizan (23rd), Nik Muhammad Aiman (32nd, 57th) added the other goals.



Thunderbolts responded through Syazwan Syafiq in the 38th minute.



"LIke I said, there will not be any brotherly love even though we are both under one umbrella. We started of slowly, but in the end the goals flowed in and there was a better performance from my players," said Tenaga coach Nor Saiful Zaini.



Tenaga play Maybank on Friday, before ending their first round against Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) two days later.



“Next weekend will be tough, but we aim to collect six points before starting our second round campaign," said Nor Saiful.



Meanwhile, NurInsafi player Jiwa Mohan will face the MHL technical committee on Monday for his negative statements recently.



The former international touched on the drastic drop in the number of teams in the MHL and for this, the committee might refer him to the Malaysian Hockey Confederation disciplinary board.



RESULTS



Men: UiTM 0 NurInsafi 2, TNB Thunderbolts 1 Tenaga Nasional 7



FIXTURES



MONDAY— Women: Liaoning HC v PSHA - MSSPP (National Stadium Pitch 1, 6pm), KL Wipers v Terengganu Ladies (National Stadium Pitch 1, 4pm), UniTen v Tengku Mahkota Ismail (National Stadium Pitch 1, 8pm).



New Straits Times