Ben Somerford







Warrandyte product Rachael Lynch says she’s thrilled to be nominated for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Goalkeeper of the Year which will be announced on February 14.





The 32-year-old Hockeyroos goalkeeper is one of five candidates shortlisted for the gong in the FIH Hockey Stars awards.



“It’s a real honour,” said Lynch who starred for Australia in 2018 at the Commonwealth Games, World Cup and Champions Trophy. “I’m very flattered.”



She didn’t concede one goal at the Commonwealth Games until the gold medal match, while her shootout heroics in the World Cup quarter-finals against Argentina sent Australia into the last four.



Lynch is one of six Australians to be nominated for major awards as part of the Hockey Stars.



“It’s great to see so many Aussies in there as well,” she said. “Rosie Malone is in as well for Rising Star.



“Lots of the boys are in there. It’s great to see so hopefully everyone can vote for us.”



Lynch’s Melbourne fans may get the opportunity to see her live in action next month, when the Hockeyroos take on the Netherlands and Belgium at the State Netball Hockey Centre on Saturday-Sunday 2-3 February in the new FIH Pro League.



The new FIH Pro League sees nine of the world’s best teams face off in the world’s first global home-and-away sporting league.



The Kookaburras and Hockeyroos will play eight matches each in Melbourne, Hobart, Perth and Sydney in February and March, before eight overseas matches all over the globe in April-June, before the finals in the Netherlands in late June. All matches will be broadcast on FOX SPORTS in Australia.



The FIH Pro League has effectively replaced the Champions Trophy and World League as an entertainment product which will provide – for the first time ever – a regular calendar of must-see events played in packed stadia across the world and throughout the year.



“We’re all excited about Pro League,” Lynch said.



“We don’t really know how it’s going to play out. The opportunity to play Holland in 3 weeks’ time in Melbourne, what a great start to the year for us.”



The Hockeyroos returned to training on Monday 14 January following a month-long break, where Lynch spent time back in Warrandyte before a holiday and coaching clinics in Tasmania.



She said she was relishing the opportunity to link up with her teammates again.



“We’ve had a long break so it’s exciting to come back and spend some time together,” she said.



“We’re back in sunny Perth which is always nice. We’re all enthusiastic.”



Tickets for the FIH Pro League matches in Melbourne are on sale through ticketbooth.com.au at great value, from $30 for adults.



Hockey Australia media release