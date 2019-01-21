



Stephanie Norlander and Shanlee Johnston both crossed the 100th cap threshold. Photo: Tristan Urry



Panzhihua - Hongge Training Center, China - Two Canadian players reach 100 caps during their second match in a Six Game Series against China





Stephanie Norlander and Shanlee Johnston both crossed the 100th cap threshold playing for Canada during their second match against China at the Hongge Training Center in Panzhihua.



“Playing my 100th cap for Canada was a pretty special feeling, it’s always an honour to rep the red and white but today I felt extra proud to play for Canada and alongside such great teammates” said Norlander.



“When it comes down to it I always try to prepare for every game the same way, staying focused on the game plan and how I can play my role. It’s always special to be able to play for Canada, but mostly today I felt so privileged to be able to play alongside this group, and to have been able to play 100 games for my country” added Johnston.



Canada, currently ranked 21st in the world saw tough competition with China, currently ranked 10th and the second match ended with a score or 3 - 5 placing China with two wins in this six game series so far.



“China is a great team to play, they are skilled, fit, disciplined, and peaking for their pro league competition. A very tough team, but a team we need to learn how to beat” said Johnston



“I think China is a strong side, they are well organized, structured, and do a good job capitalizing on their counter attacks. I think we have the capacity to beat this team, however, we need to sharpen up a few things” added Norlander.



The two teams will take Monday off for recovery and training and play the third match of their series on Tuesday at 4:10pm Panzhihua local time.



Field Hockey Canada media release