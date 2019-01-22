Ben Somerford







New South Wales have once again completed the men’s and women’s double at the Under-21’s Australian Indoor Hockey Festival which concluded at Goulburn’s Veolia Arena on Tuesday.





In the men’s, NSW beat Queensland 4-2 in the decider with Ehren Hazel netting a double.



Hazel opened the scoring before Jack Turner levelled in the 17th minute for Queensland.



NSW captain Rhiley Carr and Isaac Farmilo gave their side a two-goal buffer with quickfire goals before Queensland pulled another back through Jackson Willie.



However, after a yellow card to Turner, Hazel settled the contest in the 39th minute.



In the men’s bronze medal match, WA got past ACT 3-2 in a shootout after a thrilling 6-6 draw.



NSW defeated ACT 1-0 in the women’s gold medal match on Tuesday, with Helena Tobbe’s first minute strike proving decisive.



In the women’s bronze medal match, WA were too strong for Victoria 6-1.



Numerous Under-21’s awards were also handed out on Tuesday following the finals which were live streamed, with the winners listed below.



Women’s

Play the Whistle: ACT

Top goal scorer: Helena Tobbe (NSW) – 10 goals



Men’s

Play the Whistle: Queensland/ACT/WA

Top goal scorer: Ben Staines (ACT) – 16 goals



The Festival will run from Friday 4 January to Saturday 26 January 2019, across Under-13, Under-15, Under-18, Under-21 and Open divisions, with the Masters divisions having already competed in December.



The upcoming Open division will be live streamed on Hockey Australia’s YouTube channel from Wednesday to Saturday.



Hockey Australia have partnered with Destination NSW and the Goulburn Mulwaree Council to make the Festival possible and we thank them for their support.



Head to https://hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com/competitions/ for fixtures and match information. Follow @HockeyAustralia on Twitter for updates. Entry is free at Veolia Arena.



Hockey Australia media release