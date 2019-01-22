



Clydesdale Western and Dundee Wanderers will contest the final of the Scottish women`s Indoor National League 1 final after they saw off Watsonians and Grove Menzieshill respectively in the penultimate stage, while at the other end of the competition Edinburgh CALA have been relegated from the top flight after losing to Grange in the play-off.





Watsonians came close to reaching the indoor final for the first time, but a sudden death penalty shoot-out conversion by Western`s Marjery Justice promptly stifled that aspiration.



In normal time Justice opened the scoring with a penalty corner strike, and that was the score at the interval.



Early in the second half there was a flurry of goals inside three minutes, Anna Cameron levelled for Watsonians from a set piece, then Catriona McLennan put the Edinburgh side 2-1 ahead, only for Kayleigh Justice to make it 2-2, and that is how it stood at the end of normal time.



The shoot-out ended in a 1-1 draw at the end of the first set of efforts, Emily Newlands put Watsonians one up only for Marjery Justice to equalise. Then Justice`s sudden death conversion put an end to Watsonians` dream.



Ruth Blaikie put Wanderers ahead in the first half of the Tayside derby against Grove Menzieshill, but there was nothing to choose between the sides in a fast and furious encounter.



Three minutes into the second half Emily Dark made it 2-0 to give Grove Menzieshill an uphill battle. But any resistance was effectively stifled with a hat-trick from Wanderers` Charlotte Watson, two came from open play and the other from the spot, for a comfortable win in the end. With a few minutes left Grove Menzieshill defender Sam Sangster replaced their keeper to provide an addition outfield player to attempt to rescue the tie, but the gamble came to nothing.



Grove Menzieshill took third spot in the competition after a 6-4 win over Watsonians. Ellie Stott put Grove Menzieshill two ahead in the first half, Emily Newlands pulled one back for Watsonians at a penalty corner, but Holly Duval quickly made it 3-1 for the Taysiders.



A double from Georgia Jones pulled the score back to 3-3, Katie Stott made it 4-3 for Grove Menzieshill, but Watsonians` Nikki Stobie then ties the scores at 4-4 with all to play for. However, in the final five minutes Stott and Corrie Hay in the final ten seconds pushed Grove Menzieshill into a 6-4 winning margin.



Hillhead finished their indoor season with a very creditable fifth spot following their 3-2 win over Edinburgh University. The Glasgow side went into a 3-1 half-time lead, Louise Andrews, Julia MacMillan and Jenny Sinclair were on target while Ellie Hutcheson replied for the students.



Five minutes into the second half Edinburgh`s Chessie Small pulled the score back to 3-2 but thereafter nothing was added to the goal tally.



But it was Edinburgh CALA who took the wooden spoon and the automatic relegation spot after going down 5-2 to Grange for their first win of the campaign. Grange`s survival was founded on a hat-trick from Laura Protheroe, ably backed by strikes by Emma Petrie and Beth Goodyear.



Earlier in the day saw the final pool matches, in the opener Dundee Wanderers beat second placed Watsonians 7-1, here there were doubles for Emily Dark and Ruth Blaikie.



In the other Pool A match Hillhead returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Grange. The latter took the lead through a penalty corner conversion by Krista Hopkinson but a set piece score from Morna Sinclair levelled for the Glasgow side. Hillhead`s winner came mid-way through the second half from Wendy Andrews.



In the other pool Western saw off Edinburgh CALA 5 -1, Millie Steiger got two, while Grove Menzieshill had the same score against Edinburgh University, Katie Robertson was top with a hat-trick. However, the similar results here meant that the students finished third in the pool with CALA bottom, both had a similar goal difference but the former had scored one goal more and thereby avoid the relegation play-off.



Scottish Hockey Union media release