



The National Indoor Finals are set for next weekend (January 27th) in The Antrim Forum. Following hotly contested provincial tournaments, we now know the top teams who will be competing for the title. On the women's side Ashton will face Railway Union in the opening semi final, while Ards will meet Galway on the other side of the draw. The men's fixtures see Limerick face tough opposition in Three Rock Rovers, and Cookstown take on Railway Union.





All games will be 20 minutes each way, with 5 minutes for half time. If the games end in a tie, a shoot out will take place to determine the winner.



Schedule:



9.30am - Ladies Semi Final 1 (Ashton v Railway Union)

10.30am - Ladies semi Final 2 (Ards v Galway)

11.30am- Mens Semi Final 1 (Limerick v Three Rock Rovers)

12.30pm - Mens Semi Final 2 (Cookstown v Railway Union)

1.30pm - Ladies 3rd/4th place game

2.30pm - Mens 3rd/4th place game

3.30pm - Ladies Final

4.45pm - Mens Final



Irish Hockey Association media release