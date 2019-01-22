By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) technical committee on Monday referred NurInsafi player Jiwa Mohan to the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) for his negative statement in an English daily.





Jiwa was not present as he was not informed by his manager about the hearing which was chaired by tournament director Jusvir Singh.



The former international spoke ill about the MHL by touching on the drastic drop in the number of teams taking part in the competition.



"Jiwa did not attend today's hearing and when I contacted him, he said he was not informed about it by his manager (Thaitchana Muruhti).



"We went ahead without hearing his side of the story, and have now referred him to the MHC who in turn might refer him to their disciplinary board," said Jusvir Singh on Monday.



The technical committee referred him to the MHC for breaching the tournament’s code and conduct and also for not attending the hearing.



"It is now up to the MHC to deliberate on the matter," Jusvir added.



Universiti Kuala Lumpur coach Arul Selvaraj is in the same boat with Jiwa. MHC will hear his case soon.



Meanwhile, Terengganu Ladies thrashed KL Wipers 6-0 in the Women’s MHL. They now lead the league with 15 points.



Siti Noor Amarina (sixth minute), Jaspreet Kaur (12th), Nur Syuhada bt Suhaimi (19th, 45th), Fatin Shafika (35th) and Jaswinder Kaur (42nd) netted for Terengganu Ladies.



New Straits Times