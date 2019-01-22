OLIVIA CALDWELL





Former Black Sticks coach Mark Hager's departure has left the gap open for a new coach of the national side.



The Black Sticks women kick off the second biggest competition in world hockey this weekend, but there is still no word on a new coach.





The men and women start their campaigns in the inaugural FIH Pro League this weekend against the Netherlands.



However, after Black Sticks women's coach Mark Hager's departure to coach Britain, New Zealand Hockey has not named a permanent replacement.



Hager's assistant coach, Sean Dancer, will coach the women until further notice. NZ Hockey has no dates in place for a replacement.



Starting in North Harbour, both teams have six months of hockey at home and abroad in the FIH Pro League, involving at least 16 matches each.



The women are ranked sixth in the world while the men are eighth. The top four will make the finals in the Netherlands at the end of June.



After playing the Netherlands they will each play Belgium at North Harbour before heading south to Christchurch to play Britain and Germany.



All home matches will be double-headers.



Experienced midfielder Samantha Charlton said the tournament could be huge for New Zealand Hockey long term.



"It is really exciting for New Zealand in particular, because we get the European teams here which we haven't had in the past," she said.



"We had England and the Netherlands here for the world league in 2017 but it's not often you get every team who are 1-2-3 in the world.''



Charlton, who has played 226 internationals, says the competition has the potential to be an exciting innovation for hockey during her career.



"The biggest challenge for the players is going to be those away games and having the ability to recover off the plane and be ready to perform at your best three or four days after arriving.



"They are one-off games so you can't wait until games two or three to get into it."



Black Sticks men's coach Darren Smith says the league will be a game changer for the sport and "a massive shift for hockey".



"I can't think of a competition change that is as radical as this one," he said.



"It will be interesting to see how it goes in the next few years and whether it can sustain and grow and have the impact we'd love it to have.



"But the Dutch (world No 3 in the men, No 1 among the women) here every year for the next four years. Brilliant."



Usually at major international events teams have a game every second day or so. With the Pro League there might be a week between games, even two at times, but balanced by periods of a game every second or third day.



"There are a number of challenges for the coaches. It's all the logistics, trying to make sure we've got it right," Smith said.



