



Executive Board Member of the International Hockey Federation and President of the Asian Hockey Federation HRH Abdullah Ahmad Shah was recently ascended to be the sixth Sultan of Pahang Darul Makmur.





A passionate hockey fan, HRH Abdullah has been a member of the Executive Board of the FIH since 2012.



His great dedication to the game has made of him one of the most experienced expert in the world of hockey.



HRH Abdullah also serves as President of the Asian Hockey Federation. Under his leadership, he oversaw significant inroads that were made under his tenure and puts the AHF in a take-off position for the year 2019.



The International Hockey Federation would like to congratulate HRH Abdullah on this significant milestone and wish him well in his new role.



