By T. Avineshwaran







PETALING JAYA: Terengganu are on a high with three wins and a draw but coach I. Vickneswaran (pic) insists his team are still far from their best.





The East Coast side started the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) season by winning the Charity Shield after beating Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) 3-1 via penalties after a 2-2 draw. Terengganu went on to beat TNB Thunderbolts 4-0, Nur Insafi 6-1 and Maybank 4-3.



Terengganu lead the table with 10 points after four matches.



For Vickneswaran, the unbeaten start had its challenges as the team had to struggle with injury issues and inconsistent form.



“It has been a roller-coaster ride so far. In our last game against Maybank, we were struggling. Only in the last quarter of the match, we came alive.



“We were only good in patches, and that has to be fixed. We are misfiring too. Now that we are back in Kuala Terengganu, we’ll work things out and train more effectively. Right now, we have to plan for future games and see how we can reduce our errors.



“We also have injury issues. Right now, Firdaus Omar is a long-term casualty due to a broken finger and two of our foreigners, Gonzalo (Merino) and Ahmad Shakeel (Butt), are recovering from injuries.



“The synergy of the team is affected and at the moment, we’ll have to work with whatever that we have at our disposal,” he said.



Terengganu will look to continue their unbeaten run when they face Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup champions Tenaga Nasional on Jan 27 at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.



For Vickneswaran, that game will be a litmus test for the team as Tenaga – led by Nor Saiful Zaini – are just a point behind Terengganu.



“Tenaga are super charged and they’re a strong team. When we play them, we have to be on our toes.



“They have a good mix of national senior and junior players in the squad. An astute coach is also leading them. They have strength in depth.



“It will be a tough game but we’re going in with a winning mindset,” said Vickneswaran.



