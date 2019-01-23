



Irish club Three Rock Rovers made it seven trophies in the last 12 months when they beat Railway Union 6-4 to the regional Leinster Indoor League title last Sunday in St Columba's.





They will now go on to defend the National Indoor Trophy crown next weekend in Antrim before heading to Oslo for the EuroHockey Indoor Challenge I having won promotion last year in Georgia.



Those titles add to the outdoor EY Champions Trophy, Irish Senior Cup, Mills Cup and Neville Cup, marking this out as one of the most special periods in the club's history which dates back to 1893.



In the final, Railway led 2-0 after 13 minutes as their counter-attack set-up paid early dividends but Rovers picked off two corners within 60 seconds of each other with Ross Canning slamming home each time for 2-2 at half-time.



Rovers went in front for the first time seconds after the break, a lovely team move with Jody Hosking squaring for Harry Morris to touch home. Hosking flicked in the next from Jack McAllister’s lay-off for 4-2 in the 23rd minute.



Hosking kept his cool to make it 5-3 before McAllister killed off the result with a near post touch to Daragh Walsh’s pass. Rob Abbott did get one back in the closing seconds but Rovers were in the clear, earning them one of the trophies they did not win last term, meaning their first team currently hold seven different titles.



Three Rock will face KHC Dragons in the KO16 of the Euro Hockey League with all the action taking place from April 17 to 22, 2019 in HC Oranje-Rood in Eindhoven.



Euro Hockey League media release