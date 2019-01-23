

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Defending German indoor champions UHC Hamburg narrowly defeated west German winners Uhlenhorst Mülheim 6-5 in a thrilling quarter-final, taking them through to next Saturday’s final four.





Speaking afterwards, the two coaches' voices were characterised by mutual respect as the side delighted a crowd of 650. Mülheim’s Omar Schlingemann said: "To be honest, this was such a high-class, close match that could have gone either way. This time, UHC won and you have to congratulate them!"



His UHC counterpart Benedikt Schmidt-Busse added: "For 60 minutes, this was an eye-level fight. Mülheim played a man-to-man press and puts us under enormous pressure.



“Even if a few top performers were not playing in the hall there, it was two very strong teams and I expect another such emotional, close match in the semi-final."



Hannes Müller got the only goal of the first half before all hell broke loose in the second half with Jan Schiffer equalised at 1-1; Julius Schmid and Malte Hellwig progressed it to 2-2 before a pair of Tino Teschke goals put UHC 4-2 up.



They stayed just about clear despite another couple of Hellwig goals with Moritz Furste making it 6-4 with two minutes left, keeping them out of reach depsite Niklas Bosserhoff’s goal.



Club an der Alster won a big battle with Rot-Weiss Koln 6-5 with Carl Alt and Niklas Bruns scoring twice with 800 fans watching on with Koln coach Andre Henning describing it as “a great hockey festival”.



TSV Mannheim were 4-2 victors over the Zehlendorf Wasps while Munich SC surprised Berliner HC 9-5 to complete the final four line-up.



Euro Hockey League media release