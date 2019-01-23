The South African outdoor hockey women are currently in camp in Johannesburg preparing for a tough year of outdoor hockey. Two big tournaments for South Africa in the current year are the FIH Open Series Final in Spain in June and the African Cup in Potchefstroom in August.





The squad gathered yesterday with some players still returning from Europe with the SPAR SA Indoor Hockey side after their successful tour. The broader national squad were invited to attend two camps, the current one taking place as well as another camp taking place in February. Of the broader squad identified, 30 players confirmed their availability for the January camp. From the 2018 World Cup squad a host of players return to the camp including Lisa Deetlefs, Candice Manuel, Erin Hunter, Kara Botes and Dirkie Chamberlain amongst others.



Celia Evans, the SA Hockey player of the year in 2016, has been called up after recovering from her cruciate ligament injury, much to the delight of South African hockey fans. Tegan Fourie and Lilian du Plessis will also join the squad when they return from the successful SPAR South Africa European Indoor Hockey tour.



There are also a host of players who have impressed at PHL and IPT over the past few seasons including Nicky Veto, Mmamoagi Kungoane and Monique Bartsch to name a few. The group of players will be looking to play their way into the team for South Africa this year.



It’s also the first chance for Robin van Ginkel to work with the ladies as the national coach since his appointment late last year. Having coached many of the ladies together within either the SA U21 side, at IPT or at various PHL sides he will know them individually well. This will be a great opportunity to identify their cohesion together.



South African Women’s Training Camp Squad (16-25th January 2019)



Mishka Ellis

Ashleigh Datnow

Jade Mayne

Lisa Deetlefs

Stephanie Baxter

Natalie Esteves

Erin Hunter

Robyn Jonson

Nicky Veto

Kara Botes

Monique Bartch

Mmamoagi Kungoane

Nicole Walraven

Courtney du Preez

Marlise van Tonder

Kirsten Paton

Hannah Pearse

Mmathshepo Modipane

Nicolene Terblanche

Izelle Verster

Lilian Du Plessis

Candice Manuel

Sylvia van Jaarsveldt

Toni Marks

Tarryn Glasby

Marizen Marais

Tegan Fourie

Dirkie Chamberlain

Casey-Jean Botha

Celia Evans



SA Hockey Association media release