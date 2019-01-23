

Photo: Tristan Urry



Hongge Sports Center, Panzhihua, China - Canadian team celebrates a 2 - 0 victory against China and welcomes Anna Mollenhauer to the WNT program.





Canada played their third match against China on Tuesday evening and defeated the number 10 ranked team, 2 - 0. China currently holds two wins of the six game series, and has proven to be great competition for Canada.



“I think we played well as a team today! We did an excellent job of putting the Chinese defenders under pressure and forcing the ball to areas where we could create turnovers. Our quick counterattacks were also key in the positive result. Overall, our team was relentless and hungry for the win! So far the competition has been high. The Chinese are tactically very sound and have excellent basic skills. They’ve obviously been working hard on their game, and are a tough opponent. On the flip side, we’ve been putting in many hours, and it’s definitely showing. I think China is surprised to see how difficult we are to play against” said Madeline Secco, Canadas’ number 22 striker.



Tuesday nights game was a very important one for the most recent WNT inductee, Anna Mollenhauer, daughter of two time Canadian Olympian Nancy Mollenhauer. Anna received her first international cap wearing red and white and was proud to celebrate a win with her team.



“China is a really talented, fast and skilled team and provide strong completion for us. Playing against one of the top ten teams pushes us to work very hard and perform at our best and todays match really shows what that looks like. I wasn’t quite sure when this moment was going to come but I knew that with hard work and commitment this moment would come eventually. It felt somewhat surreal to play for my country on an international stage, and it will certainly be a moment that I will never forget. It was really special having my mom here on the field for this momentous occasion in my field hockey career” said Anna Mollenhauer.



Stephanie Norlander scored the first goal with a backhand tip into the top left corner after receiving the ball from Hannah Haughn. Sara McManus scored the second goal after receiving a short corner ball from Amanda Woodcroft with a powerful sweep into the lower left corner.



“I think we made some key adjustments in today’s game that really allowed us to simplify the game. I thought we did a better job of focusing on our individual roles and communicating with our teammates” said McManus.



“We are definitely enjoying our time in China so far. The hockey has been intense, but rewarding. Our rest day at the natural hot springs was notable - a cool place to visit! The Chinese culture is also fun to take in - there are so many foods and cultural things that I’ve never been introduced to before!” added Secco about the China tour.



The Canadian JWNT team is also playing at the Hongge Sports Centre against the Chinese U23 team and has enjoyed getting to play against some great competition. WNT player, Alison Lee has subbed in to a few of the JWNT matches and said, “The completion has been phenomenal so far, I have played a few games with the JWNT team and it is great to see the JWNT players step up to the international competition level. To not only step up, but keep up with the Chinese is very impressive.”



The teams will play their fourth matches against each other on Wednesday at 4:20pm.



Field Hockey Canada team media release