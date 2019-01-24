Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Published on Thursday, 24 January 2019 08:00 | Hits: 30
KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al Musta'in Billah, has been elected the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. (The new King has been an FIH Executive Board member since 2012 and is President of the Asian Hockey Federation)



The Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong is the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

The appointments were decided at a special meeting of the Malay Rulers chaired by the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin.

The Malay Rulers met to elect the new King following the unprecedented resignation of Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 6.

The Star of Malaysia

