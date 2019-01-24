By BRIAN YONGA





Telkom skipper Tracy Karanja (right) receives a trophy on behalf of Jackline Mwangi from StarTimes Marketing and PR Director Japhet Akhulia at the City Park Stadium on January 23, 2018. Mwangi was voted the StarTimes Sports Personality of the Month for December. PHOTO | COURTESY |



Telkom women’s hockey forward Jackline Mwangi was on Wednesday named the StarTimes Sports Personality of the Month for December.





The former Kenya international was top scorer at the 2018 Africa Cup for Club Championship held in Abuja, Nigeria from December 15-22.



Her five goals helped Telkom reclaim the continental club title after a 2-0 win over holders Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



Her partnership upfront with fellow striker Audrey Omaido, who also bagged five goals, saw the team clinch a record 10th title. Both forwards were on target in the final.



It was sweet revenge for Telkom, who were also crowned women’s team of the year at the Soya gala in Mombasa, early this month.



Telkom had relinquished their title to GRA last year after a 1-0 loss in the final in Accra.



The evergreen striker was also crowned the 2018 Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League top scorer as the season concluded in December.



Her 16 goals propelled Telkom to a record 21st title in yet another dominant season in which they remained unbeaten. It was the third successive time that the former international was winning the golden stick.



"Mwangi has been a excellent player for the past seven years I have been on the team and she totally deserves this award. Her goals helped us reclaim the continental crown," said Telkom skipper Tracy Karanja, who received the Sh100,000, 43 inch TV and trophy on behalf of Mwangi.



"Jacky has also mentored a host of players in the team and we are glad to have and learn from her," the skipper added.



Mwangi becomes the second Telkom player to win the award after goalkeeper Cynthia Onyango won it January 2018.



Speaking during the award ceremony, StarTimes Marketing and PR Director Japhet Akhulia noted that, “Mwangi becomes our 18th recipient of the monthly StarTimes sports personality award and is a true testament of our progressive effort to recognize outstanding sports men and women. We will continue to support this noble course key in encouraging sporting excellence in the country.”



She beat volleyballers Abiud Chirchir and Mercy Moim, who were voted the Most Valuable Players at the 2018 Kenya Volleyball Federation playoffs, after helping their sides General Service Unit and Kenya Prisons win the men and women’s titles.



Equity Hawks star Seline Okumu was also in the running for the award after helping her side win the Kenya Basketball Federation women’s title at the expense of holders Kenya Ports Authority. Her exploits saw her voted MVP.



Daily Nation