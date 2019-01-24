By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: A decade of playing in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) has not left midfielder Harvinder Singh jaded in any way.





And he’s looking forward to making towering contributions for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) this season and even play for the country again.



The Kuala Lumpur-born Harvinder made his MHL debut in 2009 with KL Hockey Club (KLHC) and played for them for nine years.



This season, he joined UniKL as KLHC decided to stop competing in the MHL, which started in 1987.



Harvinder, who is working as an internal auditor with Ernst and Young, said that he still had the desire to play for the national team.



“My 10 years of playing in the MHL have been valuable experiences.”



“Now, I can also play as a forward. I hope to impress the national selectors this season,” said Harvinder, who last represented Malaysia in the Australian League in Perth in 2016.



Harvinder, who turns 30 in July, has also played in the German and Australian Leagues before.



He featured for Berlin Zehlendorfer in the German League in 2017 and Greater Dandenong Warriors Hockey Club in the Australian League in the same year.



Harvinder’s elder brother, Kelvinder Singh is a former international who was named best player in the 2005 Junior World Cup in Rotterdam, Holland.



Kelvinder, a police inspector, is now manager of the Police Blue Warriorsin the National Women’s Hockey League.



Harvinder believes UniKL can be a threat to the top guns in the Premier Division once his combination with his teammates improve.



“We want to win one of the two titles at stake in the MHL,” he added.



UniKL, powered by six foreigners, are third in the seven-team league with seven points after two wins and a draw.



Harvinder is eyeing full points against Nur Insafi tomorrow before they face Maybank on Sunday.



“Maybank will be tough as they’re rising steadily in the MHL.”







The Star of Malaysia