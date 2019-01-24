

Hampstead & Westminster Super 6s



Hampstead & Westminster’s veteran star Kwan Browne is showing no signs of letting up.





The 41-year-old, well renowned for his indoor hockey skills, featured in all eight qualification matches for Sunday’s Jaffa Super 6s Finals as his side finished top of the Men’s Premier League table with a 100%-win ratio.



What makes that feat even more impressive is that the side were new to the top tier, having been promoted from Division 1 last at the end of last season.



With Finals day – which will once again be held at the Copper Box Arena - coming ever closer, Browne discussed his love for the indoor competition.



“I think this will be the 11th or 12tth time I’ll be playing in the Jaffa Super 6s Finals. Every time I’ve played in the Premier League we’ve made it to the Finals, so I really enjoy the indoor hockey,” he said.



“Goals go in so quickly that you have to stay level-headed and emotionally balanced. Playing-wise, because of the rules, the ability to read a game and execute skills and find passes is so important, which I love.



“Technically or skill-wise, if you’re not on your game then you can’t get away with it indoors. The skill element and having to be on your game separates the players that really commit to indoor very quickly from those that don’t.”



Having emphatically secured their place at this year’s Finals, Hampstead & Westminster will go into their semi-final match against East Grinstead full of confidence having defeated them 7-6 in the final match of qualification.



Ahead of the big event, Browne also revealed his words of encouragement for his team-mates.



The Trinidad & Tobago international said: “I told all the boys the enjoyment of the evening and walking out is incredible.



“I tried to explain how much of a superstar you feel, it’s a really great feeling - you’re playing in a nice arena with lots of noise and lights, it’s on tv and it’s such a great feeling.



“The effort of training hard and trying to make it to the top four is definitely all worth it. When we were mathematically secure of a place in the top four, which is what we wanted, I explained to the boys how much they will love the Finals and if you aren’t there you’ll miss out on a great evening playing the sport that you love whilst being treated well and feeling something special.



“We’re doing all our planning on making a big event of it and we’re really looking forward to it.”



England Hockey Board Media release