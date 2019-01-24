COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Junior U.S. Men’s National Teams are heading back to Chile for their first international competition of 2019. Junior USMNT Head Coach Rutger Wiese, has confirmed the rosters for the U-16 and U-20 squads that will compete against Chile from March 8-16 in a friendly four-game test series in Santiago, Chile.





“The coaching staff is really excited about the progress and quality of the players,” commented Wiese. “The tour in Chile provides us with another great opportunity to train and compete together. Congratulations to all selected players.”



On tour, members of both junior squads will get exposure to competitive international play.



U.S. U-16 Men’s National Team Roster:

Leo Baumgardner (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Gavin Chung (Glen Ridge, N.J.), Angad Dhami (Sunnyvale, Calif.), Corey Dykema (Newport News, Va.), Brett Eisner (Lafayette, Calif.), Lucas Frejenal (Indianpolis, Ind.), Mehtab (Mohan) Grewal (Somis, Calif.), Jack Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Gurcharan Johal (Phoenix, Ariz.), Wyatt Katz (Santa Rose Valley, Calif.), Tyler Kim (Fredericksburg, Va.), Colin Kirkpatrick (Annville, Pa.), Namit Mangat (Glendale, Ariz.), Rafael Martell (Miami, Fla.), Shiven Patel (Los Altos, Calif.), Jasper Pouw (Santa Rose Valley, Calif.), Agam Sidhu (Fremont, Calif.), Danish Singh (Phoenix, Ariz.), Russell Smith (Camarillo, Calif.), Ronan Swadling (Jamaica Plain, Mass.), Mason Wong (Alamo, Calif.)



U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team Roster:

Julian Croonenberghs (Tervuren, Belgium), Alex Curtis (London, United Kingdom), Gerald Cutone (Reading, Mass.), Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Liam Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Colin Hennessy (Marlborough, Mass.), David Kristof (Darin, Conn.), Alberto Montilla (Allen, Texas), Dean Schiller (Alexandria, Va.), Jatin Sharma (South San Francisco, Calif.), Amar Singh (Santa Clara, Calif.), Puneet Singh (San Jose, Calif.), Galvin Stuart (Old Saybrook, Conn.), Cameron Spach (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Eric Velge (Brussels, Belgium), Matthew Wong (Alamo, Calif.)



The schedule for these friendly test matches will be finalized closer to the competition window. All matches will not be live streamed.



USFHA media release