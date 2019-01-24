By Naqib Nor Said



KUALA LUMPUR: Former international, Chairil Anwar Abdul Aziz has suggested that the Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC) appoint experts to lead the national indoor hockey squad which has been revived for the Manila Sea Games later this year.





"Indoor hockey is quite different when compared to field hockey,” said Chairil, who was part of the 1996 Atlanta and 2000 Sydney Olympics national hockey squads.



"It is better if MHC appoints the right individuals for the job who are real experts in such a sport because the basics and techniques are quite different, and in fact in terms of changing of players, it has to be done in accordance with the coach’s strategy.



"Based on my experience, there is no guarantee that a really good field hockey player will be able to excel in indoor hockey, so I feel it is better for MHC to appoint an expert coach to develop it over here,” said Chairil.



MHC president, Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal recently urged that indoor hockey be reinstated in their main calendar of events , however the identity of the coaches who will lead both the men’s and women’s squads at the Manila Sea Games has yet to be revealed.



All this while, MHC has not really given emphasis on indoor hockey, despite the fact that the sport offers bright opportunities for success on the world stage.



In fact, after winning one gold and one bronze at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Sea Games, the national indoor hockey squad was disbanded after MHC decided not to continue with the development of the sport.



Now, more than a year after such a decision was made, which was objected to by a few parties, the national indoor hockey squad has been reinstated with the mission of winning two gold medals at the Manila Sea Games.



Even so, whether or not MHC decides to re-engage the services of Mohd Amin Rahim as the men’s squad coach and Iman Gobinathan (women’s squad) remains to be seen, as it is still an uncertainty because there are a couple of other experienced names that are being mentioned, including former international Kevin Lim and former Malaysian Armed Forces coach Kamaruddin Misman, who should be given due consideration as well.



Kevin is currently based in Germany and is understood to be interested in trying his luck as the national men’s indoor hockey coach, because as a player he has captained the German national men’s indoor hockey squad during the 2010 European Championships.



In terms of his career as a coach, he has more than 10 years experience in coaching with his best achievement being helping to lead Wespen Wehdenlofer’s Under-18 and Under-16 squads in winning the German indoor hockey championship, apart from also playing a pivotal role in the club’s senior squad achieving third place in the German league.



However, what is certain is that former national coach Wallace Tan, who once lead the national squad on an interim basis, will not be among the candidates to be considered as his contract was not extended by MHC.



New Straits Times