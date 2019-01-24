Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Canada levels the series

Published on Thursday, 24 January 2019 10:00 | Hits: 49
Photo: Tristan Urry

Hongge Sport Center, Panzhihua, China - Canada achieves second win in a row against China currently placing the two games tied in their six game series.



Canada saw their second victory of 1 - 0 during Wednesday nights fourth match against China. Both teams now currently hold two wins each, increasing the pressure for the next two matches before the series is complete. Natalie Sourisseau scored Canadas winning goal after receiving the ball from Hannah Haughn, which she then brought into the D and put away in the near side corner of the goal.

Alison Lee, Canadas number 5 midfielder celebrated her 50th Cap wearing red and white on Wednesday night.

“It was always a dream of mine to play for my country, so every time I put the red and white jersey on it is an honour. Playing my 50th match for Canada just reminds me how lucky I am to be here and compete with such an incredible group of women” said Lee.

“I think we have really improved our performance from the first match, we’ve been assigning roles on the field and sticking to them which has contributed to our success two days in a row. Our structures have been reworked, and that has evidently evened the playing field with China, one of the top ten teams in the world. This second win against China has made an already special day for me just that much more special. This is an inspiring group of women to be a part of and I am very excited to see what we can achieve this year” added Lee.

The two teams have seen healthy competition with each other over this series so far and will play again on Friday the 25th at 4:20pm.

Field Hockey Canada team media release

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

