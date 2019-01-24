Vantage Black Sticks Name Sides to Take on The Netherlands
Vantage Black Sticks Men’s Coach Darren Smith has named an experienced side for the opening match of the FIH Pro League against the World Number 3 ranked team from the Netherlands. The team will be led by Captain Blair Tarrant who is going to be looking to get his team playing some attacking hockey as they look to start this ground-breaking league off on a positive foot.
The Netherlands have sent over a relatively unchanged side from the team that recently finished an agonising second place at the Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup. The Dutch team are relentless on attack and will be looking to maximise their opportunities in the match. Shutting down Jeroen Hertzberger who has scored 57 times for the Netherlands will be essential as they look to nullify the Dutch attack.
Vantage Black Sticks Men’s Coach Darren Smith States “We are looking forward to challenging them from a tactical perspective and getting stuck into them on our home pitch. They are a quality side who nearly won the World Cup so we know it will be a massive challenge”.
Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Netherlands Men. Sunday 27th Jan at 4:30pm. Coverage is on TVNZ 2
Vantage Black Sticks Men’s Side to take on The Netherlands
|
Name
|
Position
|
Caps
|
George Enerson
|
Goalkeeper
|
43
|
Dom Dixon
|
Goalkeeper
|
2
|
Shea McAleese
|
Defender
|
277
|
Dane Lett
|
Defender
|
42
|
Blair Tarrant
|
Defender
|
193
|
David Brydon
|
Defender
|
42
|
Kane Russell
|
Defender
|
133
|
Arun Panchia
|
Defender
|
260
|
Nic Woods
|
Midfielder
|
97
|
Nick Ross
|
Midfielder
|
98
|
Aidan Sarikaya
|
Midfielder
|
27
|
Marcus Child
|
Midfielder
|
141
|
Mac Wilcox
|
Midfielder/Striker
|
19
|
Hugo Inglis
|
Striker
|
216
|
George Muir
|
Striker
|
114
|
Jared Panchia
|
Striker
|
105
|
Stephen Jenness
|
Striker
|
222
|
Dylan Thomas
|
Striker
|
7
Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Coach Sean Dancer has named an experienced side to contest the opening match of the FIH Pro League. The side features 3 players with more than 200 matches experience for their country. This includes Captain Stacey Michelsen who will lead the side in her 262ndmatch for the Vantage Black Sticks Women. Look for the Vantage Black Sticks Women to play some exciting attacking hockey as they look to start the 2019 season off positively. Olivia Merry and Kirsten Pearce will be key to the team taking some great opportunities in front of goal. Teenage striker Olivia Shannon lines up for what will be her debut match against the most feared side in Women’s Hockey, The Netherlands.
The Netherlands are a side that is strong all over the park. They ended the year ranked number one in the world a trend that has been constant over the past 5 years. The Vantage Black Sticks Women are going to have to be at their absolute best in all areas of the game if they are going to beat the early favourites for the FIH Pro League.
Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Coach Sean Dancer commented on the Dutch “They are very good at scoring goals and taking their opportunities. Something that we will need to pay a lot of attention to”.
Vantage Black Sticks Women vs Netherlands Women. Sunday 27th Jan at 2:30pm. Coverage is on TVNZ 2
Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Side to take on The Netherlands
|
Name
|
Position
|
Caps
|
Sally Rutherford
|
Goalkeeper
|
170
|
Grace O’Hanlon
|
Goalkeeper
|
38
|
Sam Charlton
|
Defender
|
226
|
Tarryn Davey
|
Defender
|
37
|
Frances Davies
|
Defender
|
53
|
Shiloh Gloyn
|
Midfielder
|
75
|
Ella Gunson
|
Defender
|
196
|
Megan Hull
|
Defender
|
4
|
Tessa Jopp
|
Midfielder
|
17
|
Rose Keddell
|
Defender
|
183
|
Olivia Merry
|
Striker
|
205
|
Stacey Michelsen
|
Defender
|
261
|
Brooke Neal
|
Defender
|
154
|
Kirsten Pearce
|
Striker
|
103
|
Olivia Shannon
|
Striker
|
Debut
|
Kelsey Smith
|
Striker
|
86
|
Liz Thompson
|
Defender
|
173
|
Amy Robinson
|
Striker
|
56
Hockey New Zealand Media release