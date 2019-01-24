



Vantage Black Sticks Men’s Coach Darren Smith has named an experienced side for the opening match of the FIH Pro League against the World Number 3 ranked team from the Netherlands. The team will be led by Captain Blair Tarrant who is going to be looking to get his team playing some attacking hockey as they look to start this ground-breaking league off on a positive foot.





The Netherlands have sent over a relatively unchanged side from the team that recently finished an agonising second place at the Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup. The Dutch team are relentless on attack and will be looking to maximise their opportunities in the match. Shutting down Jeroen Hertzberger who has scored 57 times for the Netherlands will be essential as they look to nullify the Dutch attack.



Vantage Black Sticks Men’s Coach Darren Smith States “We are looking forward to challenging them from a tactical perspective and getting stuck into them on our home pitch. They are a quality side who nearly won the World Cup so we know it will be a massive challenge”.



Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Netherlands Men. Sunday 27th Jan at 4:30pm. Coverage is on TVNZ 2



Vantage Black Sticks Men’s Side to take on The Netherlands

Name Position Caps George Enerson Goalkeeper 43 Dom Dixon Goalkeeper 2 Shea McAleese Defender 277 Dane Lett Defender 42 Blair Tarrant Defender 193 David Brydon Defender 42 Kane Russell Defender 133 Arun Panchia Defender 260 Nic Woods Midfielder 97 Nick Ross Midfielder 98 Aidan Sarikaya Midfielder 27 Marcus Child Midfielder 141 Mac Wilcox Midfielder/Striker 19 Hugo Inglis Striker 216 George Muir Striker 114 Jared Panchia Striker 105 Stephen Jenness Striker 222 Dylan Thomas Striker 7

Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Coach Sean Dancer has named an experienced side to contest the opening match of the FIH Pro League. The side features 3 players with more than 200 matches experience for their country. This includes Captain Stacey Michelsen who will lead the side in her 262ndmatch for the Vantage Black Sticks Women. Look for the Vantage Black Sticks Women to play some exciting attacking hockey as they look to start the 2019 season off positively. Olivia Merry and Kirsten Pearce will be key to the team taking some great opportunities in front of goal. Teenage striker Olivia Shannon lines up for what will be her debut match against the most feared side in Women’s Hockey, The Netherlands.



The Netherlands are a side that is strong all over the park. They ended the year ranked number one in the world a trend that has been constant over the past 5 years. The Vantage Black Sticks Women are going to have to be at their absolute best in all areas of the game if they are going to beat the early favourites for the FIH Pro League.



Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Coach Sean Dancer commented on the Dutch “They are very good at scoring goals and taking their opportunities. Something that we will need to pay a lot of attention to”.



Vantage Black Sticks Women vs Netherlands Women. Sunday 27th Jan at 2:30pm. Coverage is on TVNZ 2



Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Side to take on The Netherlands

Name Position Caps Sally Rutherford Goalkeeper 170 Grace O’Hanlon Goalkeeper 38 Sam Charlton Defender 226 Tarryn Davey Defender 37 Frances Davies Defender 53 Shiloh Gloyn Midfielder 75 Ella Gunson Defender 196 Megan Hull Defender 4 Tessa Jopp Midfielder 17 Rose Keddell Defender 183 Olivia Merry Striker 205 Stacey Michelsen Defender 261 Brooke Neal Defender 154 Kirsten Pearce Striker 103 Olivia Shannon Striker Debut Kelsey Smith Striker 86 Liz Thompson Defender 173 Amy Robinson Striker 56

Hockey New Zealand Media release