Vantage Black Sticks Name Sides to Take on The Netherlands

Published on Thursday, 24 January 2019 10:00
View Comments



Vantage Black Sticks Men’s Coach Darren Smith has named an experienced side for the opening match of the FIH Pro League against the World Number 3 ranked team from the Netherlands. The team will be led by Captain Blair Tarrant who is going to be looking to get his team playing some attacking hockey as they look to start this ground-breaking league off on a positive foot.



The Netherlands have sent over a relatively unchanged side from the team that recently finished an agonising second place at the Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup. The Dutch team are relentless on attack and will be looking to maximise their opportunities in the match. Shutting down Jeroen Hertzberger who has scored 57 times for the Netherlands will be essential as they look to nullify the Dutch attack. 

Vantage Black Sticks Men’s Coach Darren Smith States “We are looking forward to challenging them from a tactical perspective and getting stuck into them on our home pitch. They are a quality side who nearly won the World Cup so we know it will be a massive challenge”.

Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Netherlands Men. Sunday 27th Jan at 4:30pm. Coverage is on TVNZ 2

Vantage Black Sticks Men’s Side to take on The Netherlands

Name

Position

Caps

George Enerson

Goalkeeper

43

Dom Dixon

Goalkeeper

2

Shea McAleese

Defender

277

Dane Lett

Defender

42

Blair Tarrant

Defender

193

David Brydon

Defender

42

Kane Russell

Defender

133

Arun Panchia

Defender

260

Nic Woods

Midfielder

97

Nick Ross

Midfielder

98

Aidan Sarikaya

Midfielder

27

Marcus Child

Midfielder

141

Mac Wilcox

Midfielder/Striker

19

Hugo Inglis

Striker

216

George Muir

Striker

114

Jared Panchia

Striker

105

Stephen Jenness

Striker

222

Dylan Thomas

Striker

7

Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Coach Sean Dancer has named an experienced side to contest the opening match of the FIH Pro League. The side features 3 players with more than 200 matches experience for their country. This includes Captain Stacey Michelsen who will lead the side in her 262ndmatch for the Vantage Black Sticks Women. Look for the Vantage Black Sticks Women to play some exciting attacking hockey as they look to start the 2019 season off positively. Olivia Merry and Kirsten Pearce will be key to the team taking some great opportunities in front of goal. Teenage striker Olivia Shannon lines up for what will be her debut match against the most feared side in Women’s Hockey, The Netherlands.

The Netherlands are a side that is strong all over the park. They ended the year ranked number one in the world a trend that has been constant over the past 5 years. The Vantage Black Sticks Women are going to have to be at their absolute best in all areas of the game if they are going to beat the early favourites for the FIH Pro League.

Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Coach Sean Dancer commented on the Dutch “They are very good at scoring goals and taking their opportunities. Something that we will need to pay a lot of attention to”.

Vantage Black Sticks Women vs Netherlands Women. Sunday 27th Jan at 2:30pm. Coverage is on TVNZ 2

Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Side to take on The Netherlands

Name

Position

Caps

Sally Rutherford

Goalkeeper

170

Grace O’Hanlon

Goalkeeper

38

Sam Charlton

Defender

226

Tarryn Davey

Defender

37

Frances Davies

Defender

53

Shiloh Gloyn

Midfielder

75

Ella Gunson

Defender

196

Megan Hull

Defender

4

Tessa Jopp

Midfielder

17

Rose Keddell

Defender

183

Olivia Merry

Striker

205

Stacey Michelsen

Defender

261

Brooke Neal

Defender

154

Kirsten Pearce

Striker

103

Olivia Shannon

Striker

Debut

Kelsey Smith

Striker

86

Liz Thompson

Defender

173

Amy Robinson

Striker

56

Hockey New Zealand Media release

