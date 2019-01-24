LAHORE: Taking a backseat, the president and acting secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) have put forward the national team coaches to urge the government to release funding to make it possible for them to send the national team to Argentina, Australia and New Zealand to play FIH Pro League matches from Feb 2 to 24.





Addressing reporters on Wednesday, head coach Saeed Khan and assistant coaches Danish Kaleem and Rehan Butt urged the government to clarify whether they were issuing the grant or not.



“The participation in the Pro League is important and the government has to take a final decision immediately,” Danish said categorically. “It isn’t the right way to run hockey affairs that despite all kinds of appeals the government is not ready to issue any grant.



“The same situation prevailed when the national team was leaving for the World Cup [in December last year]. Missing the Pro League could result in a ban on Pakistan from the FIH and no chance for the country to qualify for the upcoming Olympics.”



Rehan echoed Danish’s sentiments.



“Other countries are preparing their teams three months before of any event but here we’re waiting till the very end to know whether we will be participating or not,” he said. “The boys are attending the training camp but confusion prevails and it isn’t good both mentally and physically for the players and coaches.”



Saeed added: “At this point there is no confirmation. We have arranged visa fees and visas are ready but still the funds are short to make accommodation arrang­e­ments and to buy air tickets.



“The match tickets for the matches in Australia and New Zealand have been sold out as the Pakistani community there wants to see the team in action. It is a journey for the national team to qualify for the 2020 Olympics and if the government will not issue the funds I don’t think the team will go as per plan.”



The government’s reluctance to release funds is an indication of the lack of trust it has in the current PHF management led by retired Brig Sajjad Khokhar, who became country’s hockey chief in the tenure of the previous government.



