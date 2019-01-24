

Pakistan's men's team at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London



Great Britain Hockey have today been made aware that Pakistan’s men’s team will not participate in the 2019 FIH Pro League. The FIH has decided that they will not be replaced by another team in the 2019 edition. The men’s event now becomes an eight-team home and away competition.





Pakistan’s game against Great Britain in London on Sunday 5 May has now been cancelled and the neutral match between Pakistan and Australia, due to take place at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Friday 7 June will not take place.



England Hockey are very sorry for any inconvenience caused, and will be making contact with season ticket holders, ticket holders and other affected groups in the coming days.



Great Britain’s men play their very first match on Friday 25 January, away to Spain at 10am UK time, live on BT Sport. Our women play their first match on Friday 8 February away to New Zealand.



Great Britain Hockey media release