EB Member HRH Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah named King of Malaysia

FIH Executive Board Member and President of the Asian Hockey Federation HRH Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah has been chosen as the new King of Malaysia.



The 59-year old Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah has been elected to serve a five-year term by eight other Malay sultans in the country’s Conference of Rulers.

The new King will be appointed on the 31 January in a traditional ceremony.

The International Hockey Federation would like to express its pride and congratulate Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah on this significant milestone and wish him well in his new role.

