



FIH Executive Board Member and President of the Asian Hockey Federation HRH Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah has been chosen as the new King of Malaysia.





The 59-year old Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah has been elected to serve a five-year term by eight other Malay sultans in the country’s Conference of Rulers.



The new King will be appointed on the 31 January in a traditional ceremony.



The International Hockey Federation would like to express its pride and congratulate Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah on this significant milestone and wish him well in his new role.



