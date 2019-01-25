KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank are in troubled waters after losing two key players ahead of their tough encounter against Tenaga Nasional today in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





National midfielder Muhd Haziq Samsul has been served a one-match suspension for picking up two yellow cards while forward Amirrullah Zainol aggravated a hamstring injury against Teren­gganu at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil last Sunday.



Maybank coach Azrul Effendy Bistamam admitted the absence of the two first choice players would affect their chances against Tenaga.



“Haziq was flashed the yellow cards twice for some robust tackling in the tough match against Terengganu, which we lost 4-3,” said Azrul, who is in charge as the head coach of the Maybank for the first time.



“He is an experienced player but he must learn how to stay cool in matches.”



Haziq will be replaced by Muhd Firdaus Fauzi while Muhd Luqman Hakim will start in place of Amirrullah.



Maybank, led by all local players, are in fourth place in the seven-team Premier Division with six points from two wins and a defeat.



Tenaga, the winners of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup, are in second spot with nine points from three wins and a defeat.



But Azrul has urged his young team – with an average age of 20 – to rise to the challenge against Tenaga.



“Tenaga have experienced players who have played in the league for few years and they are looking to win their second title in the league,” said the former international.



“As for us, we are building a team for the future and I’ll be more than happy to see our team give their opponents a good fight and finish fourth in the MHL to qualify for the overall cup.”



Tenaga coach Nor Saiful Zaini said they would not take the Tigers lightly.



“They have calibre players as they gave Terengganu a good fight from the start to end of the match,” said Nor Saiful.



“We have lost to Universiti Kuala Lumpur (3-1) and we cannot afford to drop points if we hope to win the league title. I want my players to be consistent.”



The Star of Malaysia