KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu ended the first round with an unbeaten record in the Malaysian Women's Hockey League.





The East Coast team edged last year's league champions PKS-Univesiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten) 3-2 to register six wins in a row at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu on Thursday.

Terengganu have scored a whopping 34 goals in total and conceded six.



They are the frontrunners to win the title as they have a six-point lead against second-placed Police Blue Warriors.



Indian defender Jaspreet Kaur netted two penalty corners in 12th and 52nd for Terengganu while Nur Syafiqah Mohd Zain scored the other goal in the 49th minute.



Hanis Nadia Onn (14th) and Syasya Rifqah Sanip (26th) replied for PKS-Uniten.



Terengganu skipper Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani hoped to keep the momentum going.



“There are hardly any rest as second round matches begins on Saturday (tomorrow). We hope to stay focused and maintain our good run in the league,” said Siti.



NATIONAL WOMEN'S HOCKEY LEAGUE RESULTS

POLICE BLUE WARRIOR 4 LIAONING CLUB 2

TERENGGANU 3 PKS-UNITEN 2

PSHA-MSSPP 0 KL WIPERS 3



The Star of Malaysia